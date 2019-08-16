How to Stream Quality Control’s ‘Control the Streets Vol. 2’

Quality Control is set to release their second compilation album tonight. The album is titled Control the Streets, Vol. 2, and will be the label’s first new release since the Control the Streets, Vol. 1. It was preceded by the singles “Baby” featuring DaBaby and Lil Baby and “Longtime” featuring 24Heavy and Young Thug.
Control the Streets, Vol. 2 will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (August 15) or midnight ET on Friday (August 16) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
Apple Music

You will be able to stream Quality Control's new compilation on iTunes and Apple Music.

Spotify
Tidal
Tidal

Quality Control's album will also be available to listen to on Tidal.
Preview
Control the Streets, Vol. 2 has a lengthy roster of stars, including Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Stefflon Don and City Girls. Check out the tracklist for the album below, which includes guest verses from non-roster talent like Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill and Playboi Carti.
1. “Intro” (with Migos and Lil Yachty featuring Gucci Mane)
2. “Once Again” (with Lil Yachty featuring Tee Grizzley)
3. “Baby” (with Lil Baby and DaBaby)
4. “What It Is” (with Offset)
5. “Frosted Flakes” (with Migos)
6. “Pastor” (with Quavo and City Girls featuring Megan Thee Stallion)
7. “I Suppose” (with Takeoff)
8. “Back On” (with Lil Baby)
9. “Pink Toes” (with Offset and DaBaby featuring Gunna)
10. “Dead Man Walking” (with Lil Yachty)
11. “100 Racks” (with Offset feauting Playboi Carti)
12. “Double Trouble” (with Quavo feauting Meek Mill)
13. “Bless Em” (with Takeoff featuring Travis Scott)
14. “Like That” (with City Girls, Stefflon Don featuring Renni Reccui and Mustard)
15. “Big Rocks” (with Offset featuring Young Thug)
16. “Virgil” (with Quavo)
17. “Magellanic” (with Takeoff)
18. “Leave Em Alone” (with Layton Greene and Lil Baby featuring City Girls and PnB Rock)
19. “Ride” (with Lil Baby featuring Rylo Rodriguez and 24Heavy)
20. “Wiggle It” (with French Montana featuring City Girls)
21. “Stripper Bowl” (with Migos)
22. “Come On” (with City Girls and Saweetie featuring DJ Durel)
23. “Soakin Wet” (with Marlo and Offset featuring City Girls)
24. “Longtime” (with 24Heavy featuring Young Thug)
25. “Yeh” (with Duke Deuce)
26. “Menace 2” (with Migos and Lil Yachty)
27. “Big Bag” (with Marlo)
28. “Grab A…” (with Duke Deuce featuring Tay Keith)
29. “Killin’ Time” (with Lil Yachty featuring Offset and Mango Foo)
30. “Bait” (with Kollision)
31. “Shoulder” (with Dayytona Fox and YRN Lingo)
32. “Testament” (with Jordan Hollywood)
33. “Get Em In” (with Mango Foo and Offset)
34. “Murda” (with Domingo and Duke Deuce)
35. “Ain’t Nuthin” (with Street Bud)
36. “Hit” (with YRN Murk)