Minnesota Vikings Legend Randy Moss Topic of Viral Musical Video

Randy Moss had a successful and well chronicled NFL career.

A six-time NFL Pro Bowler, Moss, the 21st pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings is the subject of a song that has gone viral on YouTube.

Insert Memphis rapper, Tezzo DaVinci has hit over 100,000 views in two weeks with the reference to the football great.

While the song and video has nothing to do with playing football, the song makes references to one handed catches like Moss. The video also reference to the Ice Cube movie, Friday.

Tezzo DaVinci, 19, tells me that the purpose of this video is to depict how has taken control of his brand and is bossing up and flexing on his competitors.

“My reference to Randy Moss’s one hand catch describes how he makes it look easy” he tells Heavy.

“Similarly to the way I’m kicking down the door towards my success in hip hop.”

The video was directed by Faze WC.

“Tezzo also salutes Ty Lawson one of the NBA’s most underrated guards,” Anthony Mason Jr. his manager told me by phone.

Anthony Mason Jr. played collegeiate basketball at St. Johns University in New York City and earned honorable mention All-BIG EAST honors and first team accolades from the New York Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association (MBWA).

As a junior, he averaged 14.0 points per game including a 15.7 ppg average in conference contests.

For those tardy to the Party: He is also the son of New York Knicks legend Anthony Mason.

Anthony Mason averaged 11.0 points and 8.3 rebounds over a 13-year professional career in stints with the Knicks, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: As a rookie, Randy Moss is now a television analyst on ESPN.

He recently made headlines when he questioned the desire of Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown.

“I’ve got a question for Antonio Brown,” Moss said.

With a straight face, forgetting his own tenure with @raiders, @randymoss just called out @AB84 with this comment. pic.twitter.com/RlUgTZdNE8 — J from the BK (@jfromthebk) August 20, 2019

“Antonio Brown, the question is Do you really want to be an Oakland Raider? And the reason why I say that is they started out talking about his feet, now it’s to the helmet. But he hasn’t even showed up for his teammates. There are some younger guys in that facility that need Brown’s expertise coming from up-top about what he’s seen.”

Moss knows the Raider experience all too well.

After all, he was traded to the New England Patriots for a fourth round pick in 2007 after refusing to participate in any of the Raiders’ offseason conditioning sessions conducted by head coach Lane Kiffin.

The former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year during his 14 year NFL career, Moss set some records.

For those keeping score at home: Moss had 23 receiving touchdowns in a season. He also had 17 receiving touchdowns in his rookie season. Moss also recorded the third highest receiving yard total (1,313) in the league.

Moss led the league in touchdowns in ​2000 and in 2003, Moss became the first wide receiver in history to average over 100 yards and one touchdown per contest over the course of a season spanning more than 12 games.

Solid tribute by Tezzo DaVinci that ended up going viral!