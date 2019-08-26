WATCH: Paul Mooney Accused of Allegedly Sleeping with Richard Pryor Jr.

The late comedian Richard Pryor‘s former bodyguard Rashon Kahn posted a shocking video on Youtube, in which he discusses with Comedy Hype how Pryor’s best friend and fellow comedian, Paul Mooney, had sexual relations with his son, Richard Pryor Jr. Khan goes on to say that Pryor was so mad about it, he asked Kahn to put out a $1 million hit prize for the person who kills Mooney.

The video quickly went viral and caused a split reaction on Twitter. While some people couldn’t believe that Mooney was gay, others took Khan for his word without question, and called for the immediate cancellation of Mooney’s career. There are also plenty of users online that say Kahn, who’s currently promoting his upcoming tell-all book, Everything Wasn’t Funny, is merely using this bold allegation to drum up publicity for sales and attention.

During the interview Kahn said of Pryor and Mooney, “Their relationship became fragile because Paul Mooney has f**ked Richard’s son by that time. He violated. Paul took advantage of the situation. There was a time where Paul Mooney was Richard’s friend. So when Paul did what he did it was a violation of friendship first, then ‘my son’. And in some circles that would be dealt with.”



Twitter Is Split on Who or What to Believe

While the public waits for either Mooney, 78, or Richard Pryor Jr., 58, to speak out on Kahn’s allegations, user on Twitter argued as to what, if anything about the comedian’s former bodyguard’s story was legit. While rumors of Pryor’s having a sexual relationship with actor Marlon Brando were alluded to by Quincy Jones, and later confirmed by his widow Jennifer Lee, if Mooney was gay, much of the public seemed unaware.

Mooney’s sexual preferences aside, Kahn is offering up some serious allegations toward Mooney, and there are both skeptics and believers to the author’s story. In addition to his claims, if Pryor did offer a $1 million reward to whomever killed Mooney, then it appears that Kahn is also admitting to conspiracy.

Paul Mooney is gay ??????????? — DOB: Generation X (@MzSTL79) August 26, 2019

I don't believe it. It's just hearsay. Paul Mooney is too important to the movement and they're going to destroy his legacy just like they destroyed everyone's Legacy that's like him — Aquamayne (@TheRealKeifono) August 26, 2019

Paul Mooney did WHHHHAT!?!?!? Nah man… I can't.. I am going to need Richard Pryor, Jr. to confirm this shit. pic.twitter.com/SRWCVhWcYB — Androgynous Fog. (@VigorousMental) August 26, 2019

*Paul Mooney is trending*

"Wow don't tell me he died"

*Checks to see why he's trending* pic.twitter.com/N2pRQO3Cq7 — Semi Sweet Tee👨🏿‍🎤 (@Kidd_Funkadelic) August 26, 2019

Richard Pryor bodyguard is essentially admitting to conspiracy but sheesh paul mooney gotta address this — Justin Davis [Anti-Crack Account] (@OGJOHNNY5) August 26, 2019

