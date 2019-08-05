Ray J & Princess Love’s Baby Daughter on LHHH

Ray J and Princess Love are back on the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The couple will be taking it easy on the drama, however, and focusing on raising on their infant daughter Melody. Learn more about their daughter and how parenthood has changed their outlook and their approach to stardom.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Melody Love Norwood, on May 23, 2018. Ray J gushed about being a father during a recent interview with Us Weekly. “It’s been amazing… It’s just totally made me have a different outlook on life and just how to move and be,” he explained. “I was crazy, so now I’m sane and I’m focused on just being the best dad I can be and working hard.”

Ray J Said That Parenthood Has Given Him a ‘Different Outlook’ on Life

On May 23, both Ray J and Princess Love wished their daughter a happy birthday on Instagram. The former posted a video of him and Melody standing in front of a lavish backdrop with the caption: “Everybody wish my little baby @melodylovenorwood and HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY!! I keep Thanking GOD 1000 times a day for the most special blessing I’ve received in my life! We are celebrating Melody Love being born all month long!! And even after that!! I love you sooooo much Melz!! #happybirthdaymelody.”

Princess Love was similarly enthusiastic in her post, as she uploaded a photo of Melody posing during her birthday celebration. “Happy 1st Birthday to my sweet, smart, beautiful, amazing baby girl,” she wrote. “You have grown so much in just 1 year, but I’ve made sure to cherish every single moment… kissing your little hands and feet every single day, so that as you grow I can’t say it just flew by. You will always be my baby no matter how old you are. So happy and blessed to be your Mommy.”

Ray J & Princess Love Have Said They Want to Have More Children

Ray J and Princess Love have talked about their plans to have more children together. “I want one more right now,” the former revealed. “I’m trying right now. I’m trying to get one in and hopefully we can have another by April, if it happens.” Ray J attributed the desire to give Melody a sibling to his close relationship with his sister, R&B star Brandy. “They could be friends and protect each other, like my sister and myself,” he said.

“[Princess] might want three or four, but two is good,” Ray J added. “Knock two punch, bada bing, bada boom. We in and we out… Hopefully if we get a boy, we’ve got the perfect family!”