Who is Rebecca Parrot’s Moroccan Ex-Husband on 90 Day Fiancé?

Rebecca Parrot, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, recently admitted that she was still married when she flew to Tunisia to meet her boyfriend Zied. After three failed marriages, including one to a Moroccan man she brought to the U.S. on a spousal visa, Rebecca hopes that she finally found “the one” in Zied.

Although she wasn’t technically in a relationship with her ex when she started dating Zied, Rebecca is worried how he will react when he finds out that she was still legally married when she met him in Tunisia. Rebecca chose not to tell Zied that she was still married when she first went to visit him, and instead tells the cameras that Zied won’t be happy when he finds out he “just had sex with a married woman.”

So who is her Moroccan ex-husband, and are they finally divorced? His name has not been publicly disclosed, but here’s what we know about her third husband:

Her Moroccan Husband Was Her Third Marriage

On the Before the 90 Days Season 3 premiere, it was revealed that Rebecca married her ex in Morocco and then brought him to the United States on a spousal visa, which is slightly different than the K-1 visa that 90 Day viewers are familiar with. According to Marriage Visa Services, a spousal visa is a more “complex, slower and expensive” route to marrying a foreign partner than the K-1 route is.

Rebecca was also married from November of 1991 to October 2006 to her first husband, with whom she shares three children. According to Pop Culture, the couple had a rocky custody battle after the split before she met and married her second husband in June of 2009. That marriage lasted until September of 2013, and she married her Moroccan husband the same month that her second divorce went through. She and her third husband were together until earlier this year.

She Says He Was Given ‘Homework’ to Meet an American So He Could Learn English & That He is a ‘Very Bad Person’

Rebecca recently spoke to People about her last divorce. “Zied’s young, but this guy was a little bit younger,” she says of her ex. “I kind of knew that I was probably making a mistake doing this, but I still tried really hard. When I brought him over here, he instantly just became a different person. He was a very bad person.”

She told People that she didn’t have any intention of sparking up something long term with her third husband, and that he was allegedly given “homework” to meet somebody from America so he could learn to speak better English.

“Supposedly, allegedly, it was homework for him to reach out to someone in America and create a dialogue so that he can learn better English,” she explained. “Now, whether that’s legit or not, I don’t know.”

Rebecca noted in the People interview that her Moroccan husband became very secretive when she brought him over to the U.S., and that she quickly learned that he was cheating on her and meeting with other women (Rebecca is a private investigator, so it didn’t take long for her to uncover his infidelity).

She also mentioned during the same interview that Zied is “completely different” than her third failed marriage, saying she feels a “genuine connection” with the Tunisian native. Check out the sweet picture of them above.

Her Divorce Was Finalized on July 9, 2019

According to Starcasm, her “divorce was officially finalized on July 9,” which means that when the show was being filmed, she still was technically married to her ex. Starcasm reports that Rebecca filed for divorce from her third husband on May 9 of this year, after more than five-and-a-half years of marriage. The publication noted that the divorce filing went forward when the couple separated on January 4, 2018, and the divorce was uncontested. The two had no children together.

Rebecca said earlier this season that her ex had agreed to sign the divorce papers and she had them filed just before leaving to meet Zied, but she knew they wouldn’t be finalized for several weeks after that. During a confessional on an earlier episode of the show, Rebecca said she was “emotionally” putting off the divorce because things didn’t end well with her Moroccan ex.

“So as of right now, I’m not technically divorced from my ex. I think I put it off, emotionally, I just kept putting it off. It just, it didn’t end well, the whole relationship didn’t go well. So he finally signed the papers, but Zied, he thinks I’ve already filed. It’s gonna be an issue. I think that at some point, during the time that I’m there with him, the topic is going to come up and I’m going to have to be honest with him and it scares me to death because he’s so jealous.”

She also added: “So when I show up in Tunisia and [am] technically someone else’s wife, and in Zied’s culture, a relationship with a married woman is strictly forbidden. I would like to think that he’s going to be understanding but that’s a pretty big deal.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and see how it all plays out.

