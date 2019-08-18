Rebecca & Zied 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Rebecca Parrot and Zied Hakimi, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, appear to still be together today, according to social media. The couple met online and quickly fell in love before Rebecca flew to Tunisia to meet Zied in person. Although the promo for 90 Day Fiancé shows the couple hitting a rough patch in the coming episodes, Rebecca recently started posting pictures of the two on her Instagram page, where they appear to be happier than ever.

Rebecca recently posted a video from their first night together, showing the two relaxing in their hotel and giving fans an update on how happy they were to finally be with each other in person. They talk about how they shared a romantic dinner together before Rebecca sweetly asks Zied “baby, are you happy?” Zied replies “so much,” and kisses her on the cheek. They tell each other how “perfect and sexy and sweet” they are, and share many passionate, gushy kisses.

Although the video is from their first night together, it seems unlikely that Rebecca would share the video if the two had split up since filming, so we feel confident that they are still together for the time being. However, contractual obligations to TLC stops the couple from sharing too much in terms of their relationship status until the season wraps up, so fans will just have to keep watching season 3 of Before the 90 Days to know for sure whether or not Rebecca and Zied are still together.

Rebecca & Zied Met Online & Started a Business Together

Rebecca, 47, and Zied, 26, met online and were fell head-over-heels for each other within weeks of chatting. After three failed marriages, including one to a Moroccan man she brought to the U.S. on a spousal visa, Rebecca believes that she finally found “the one” in Zied, although Rebecca appears to be harboring a few secrets from her Tunisian boyfriend.

Rebecca chose not to tell Zied that she was still married when she first went to visit him in Tunisia, and instead tells the cameras that Zied won’t be happy when he finds out he “just had sex with a married woman.” According to Starcasm, her “divorce was officially finalized on July 9,” which means that when the show was being filmed, she still was technically married to her ex.

Despite the rocky road documented on the hit reality series, Rebecca and Zied were also committed enough to start a business together, according to Soap Dirt. The publication reports that the duo started a business called the “Zuzo Import Company,” although the company website no longer exists. Soap Dirt reports that the domain name is expired, but they are still in the “redemption period,” where they have a chance to restore the domain. Not much else is known about the company at this time.

Rebecca’s Son Revealed That She & Zied Are Still Together

As for the status of their relationship right now, Rebecca’s son appears to have spilled some spoilers in a Reddit thread, revealing that the two are happier than ever and going strong, according to Reality TV World.

“I hope I [don’t] get in [trouble] for saying this, but hes actually a surprisingly nice guy,” her son said, according to Reality TV World. “I really wasnt [sic] expecting much after the [Moroccan] (I was told not to say his name). I lived with her when she brought him to America. He and I had major issues and I moved out, but Zied has been great. He messages me frequently asking about my son, who was in the hospital.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Rebecca and Zied on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

