Rebecca and Zied on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Rebecca Parrot and Zied Hakimi, stars of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, will be featured on the the third season of the reality spinoff, which airs Sundays at 8/7c. Season 3 will highlight seven couples finally meeting in person after dating online, and will see their journeys as they navigate life with their soon-to-be foreign spouses.

Rebecca, 47, and Zied, 26, met online and quickly fell in love. After three failed marriages, including one to a Moroccan man she brought to the U.S. on a spousal visa, Rebecca hopes that she finally found “the one” in Zied, but Rebecca’s loved ones are concerned about his intentions. The mother-of-three is flying to Tunisia to meet Zied in person, and hopes to be leaving with a new ring and a future husband.

Here’s what we know about Rebecca and Zied’s relationship:

Zied & Rebecca First Started Chatting Online, Although She Initially Thought He Was From Louisiana, Not Tunisia

When Rebecca and Zied first started chatting with each other online, she initially thought he was from Louisiana. However, she quickly found out that he lived in Tunisia, and she wasn’t too thrilled at the aspect of dating another foreigner after her relationship with her Moroccan ex-husband fell apart.

“My Facebook started lighting up with all of these different men in the ‘people you may know,’” she told People. “One day, Zied’s face popped up and I clicked on his Facebook, and it said he lives in Lafayette, Louisiana. And I thought, my ex was from Morocco, Louisiana is nothing!”

She continued: “I was pretty mad because my first concern was that he did that intentionally, but he showed me a screenshot of where he lives, and it says Lafayette Province. Given the fact that I had married a Moroccan before and did the whole visa thing, I was like, I can’t do this again. I’m not doing this again.”

Rebecca is a Successful Private Investigator & Zied Has Done Some Acting in Tunisia

Rebecca already had three children from her previous marriages before meeting Zied. The reality star was also a successful private investigator who used her talents to track down her Moroccan ex-husband, who she found allegedly meeting with another woman and cheating on her while the two were still together.

Starcasm notes that Zied had actually established a minor acting career before he and Rebecca started dating. The publication states that “he has done some acting on Tunisian TV shows, including one in which he played an F.B.I. agent.”

Although the two weren’t initially planning to spark up anything long term, they quickly fell in love after Rebecca added the Tunisian actor on Facebook. She told People that she and Zied quickly fell in love, and she hopes Zied might finally be “the one” she was looking for all her life.

Rebecca Was Still Married When She Met Zied in Tunisia

Despite how smitten the two appear to be with each other, it looks like the couple will be facing some serious issues throughout season 3 of 90 Days. Not only does Rebecca’s family worry about Zied intentions, Rebecca chose not to tell Zied that she was still married when she first went to visit him in Tunisia, and instead tells the cameras that Zied won’t be happy when he finds out he “just had sex with a married woman.”

According to Starcasm, her “divorce was officially finalized on July 9,” which means that when the show was being filmed, she still was technically married to her ex. The publication did note that the divorce filing went forward when the couple separated on January 4, 2018, and the divorce was uncontested, so Rebecca wasn’t technically cheating on her ex-husband with Zied, although we don’t think Zied is going to take the news very well either way.

Another scene shows Zied telling Rebecca that she isn’t a good woman, and she tearfully tells that cameras that she has “never seen him like this, jealous and controlling” and that she’s “done.”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Rebecca and Zied on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

