Reginae Carter Explains Why She Was at Trouble’s Cucumber Party

Reginae Carter, daughter of Lil Wayne, was spotted at Trouble’s Cucumber Party over the weekend and she has explained why she went. The party was dubbed a “Winner’s Only Pool Party,” was vegetable themed and ended up causing quite a bit of controversy when various attendees started participating in the “Cucumber Challenge.”

The “Cucumber Challenge” originated a couple of months ago. It is extremely NSFW in nature as it involves simulating oral sex on a cucumber.

Carter took to social media to explain that she was at the party to keep an eye on her on-off boyfriend YFN Lucci. According to The Blast, the two have since called it quits.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carter Said She Was at the Party to Spy on Her Ex-Boyfriend, YFN Lucci

Carter was not involved in any of the Cucumber Challenge videos that were posted online and said that she left when things at the party started getting crazy.

“Okay, guys. I wanna say this .. I went to the party to spy on ray (lucci). Females, don’t act like you never did it. But when I heard about the cucumber activities, I left. Tbh, I’ve made myself look like a fool for this man and I apologize for allowing you guys to see it,” Carter tweeted on Monday morning. “I’m young and still learning. Unfortunately, every move I make is publicized. I can’t control it. Imma try to be more private for now on. It’s hard because I’ve always been so open and honest. But I gotta learn how to deal with my problems alone and in private,” she added.

“I wanna tell my supporters that actually cares about me and not tryna drag me for my mistakes .. that I love you guys and it’s big things on the way! I was [losing] myself but baby I promise imma find ME Again,” Carter continued. “No, I didn’t have to do this. But I owe it to my true fans. Because my brand is something that means a lot to me. And I’m not tryna mess it up. So I’ll be taking a Lil break. I love you guys. (I’m talking to my fans not you hating hoes) thanks,” she explained.

You can see videos of Carter at the pool party below.

Reginae at the cucumber pool party 👀 pic.twitter.com/FpnVOs8lYS — Tamantha 👸🏾 (@Tamantha_5) August 5, 2019

Last Month, Carter Saw a Video of Lucci Cheering on a Girl Who Was Doing the Cucumber Challenge

On July 1, Carter posted a video shaming YFN Lucci. In the video, she called him out for cheering on a girl who was competing in the Cucumber Challenge and made it clear that she wanted nothing more to do with him. Carter said that the challenge was degrading and that she wouldn’t associate with anyone who did it or supported it.

Carter called the challenge “childish, dirty, and pathetic.”

While several people seemed quick to slam Carter for being at the party, many also tweeted their support for her.

“Baby girl you are fine!! We live and learn!! Men will have us doing some crazy things. You are still young, growing and thriving‼️Wishing you the absolute best,” wrote one Twitter user.

“We have all been stupid for a dude when we were young. Our stupid just wasn’t being recorded by onlookers of nosey people trying to gain clout off of footage of us,” added another.

