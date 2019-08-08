How to Stream Rick Ross’ ‘Port of Miami 2’

Rick Ross is set to release his tenth studio album tonight after multiple delays. The album is titled Port of Miami 2, and will a sequel to the rapper’s 2006 debut. It was preceded by the promo singles “Florida Boy” and “Port of Miami 2 Freestyle.”

Port of Miami 2 will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (August 8) or midnight ET on Friday (August 9) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Rick Ross’ new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Ross’ Port of Miami 2 will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Rick Ross’ album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial

Preview

Ross has been teasing Port of Miami 2 since his last studio album, Rather You Than Me. It was originally slated for release at the end of July, but it was pushed back. Ross unveiled the tracklist for the album on Instagram on August 1.

“Port of Miami started me on this journey,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.” The album includes fifteen tracks and guest verses from the likes of Meek Mill, Drake, Wale, Teyana Taylor, Gunplay, YFN Lucci and the late Nipsey Hussle. Check it out below.

1. “Act a Fool” featuring Wale

2. “Turnpike Ike”

3. “Nobody’s Favorite” featuring Gunplay

4. “Summer Reign” featuring Summer Walker

5. “White Lines” featuring Dej Loaf

6. “Big Tyme” featuring Swizz Beatz

7. “Bogus Charms” featuring Meek Mill

8. “Rich Nigga Lifestyle” featuring Nipsey Hussle & Teyana Taylor

9. “Born to Kill” featuring Jeezy

10. “Fascinated”

11. “I Still Pray” featuring YFN Lucci & Ball Greezy

12. “Running the Streets” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Denzel Curry

13. “Vegas Residency”

14. “Maybach Music VI…”

15. “Gold Roses” featuring Drake

During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood Radio show, Ross talked about the album’s thematic direction. “Releasing two albums, it was a statement that was made. I hope I made that statement, coming back full circle to my 10th album,” he explained. “Port of Miami being everything I built the empire on, just me coming back. And I wanna have that challenge of comparing it because to me, ultimately, I just wanna be even sharper than I was back then.”