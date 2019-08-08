What Time Will Rick Ross’ ‘Port of Miami 2’ Be Released?

Rick Ross’ tenth studio album Port of Miami 2 is set to be released at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, August 8, or midnight EST on Friday, August 9. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for Ross’ previous releases, 2015’s Black Market and 2017’s Rather You Than Me. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

‘Port of Miami 2’ Is Set to Be Released at Midnight EST on August 9

Take Kanye West’s 2018 album Ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Chance the Rapper’s recent album The Big Day. While it was slated for release at midnight EST, it wasn’t released on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify until the afternoon of the next day.

Ross has been teasing the release of Port of Miami 2 since 2018. He discussed the thematic direction of the album during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood Radio show. “Releasing two albums, it was a statement that was made. I hope I made that statement, coming back full circle to my 10th album,” he explained. “Port of Miami being everything I built the empire on, just me coming back. And I wanna have that challenge of comparing it because to me, ultimately, I just wanna be even sharper than I was back then.”

The Album Will Feature Verses from Drake, Meek Mill & Nipsey Hussle

Ross unveiled the tracklist for the album on Instagram. “Port of Miami started me on this journey,” he wrote in the caption. “It’s only right I bring it back to where it all started. For my day ones to the new ones, this album is for you.” The album includes fifteen tracks and guest verses from the likes of Meek Mill, Drake, Swizz Beatz, Teyana Taylor, Denzel Curry, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and the late Nipsey Hussle. Check it out below.

1. “Act a Fool” featuring Wale

2. “Turnpike Ike”

3. “Nobody’s Favorite” featuring Gunplay

4. “Summer Reign” featuring Summer Walker

5. “White Lines” featuring Dej Loaf

6. “Big Tyme” featuring Swizz Beatz

7. “Bogus Charms” featuring Meek Mill

8. “Rich Nigga Lifestyle” featuring Nipsey Hussle & Teyana Taylor

9. “Born to Kill” featuring Jeezy

10. “Fascinated”

11. “I Still Pray” featuring YFN Lucci & Ball Greezy

12. “Running the Streets” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Denzel Curry

13. “Vegas Residency”

14. “Maybach Music VI…”

15. “Gold Roses” featuring Drake