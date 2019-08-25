‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Time, Schedule, & Episodes Until the Finale

Tonight is the second episode in the first season of HBO’s new TV series, The Righteous Gemstones. Read on for a look at the series’ schedule for the rest of the season and how many episodes are left.

The Series Has Nine Episodes

Tonight’s episode airs at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m. Central) on HBO and is 30 minutes long. Every episode for the rest of the season is 30 minutes even though the premiere episode was an hour.

There will be nine episodes total this season, which means after tonight there are seven episodes left for Righteous Gemstones. Let’s check out the schedule below.

Episode 2: August 25, 2019, is called “Is This the Man Who Made the Earth Tremble.” The synopsis reads: “After discovering Amber, Pontius and Abraham reminiscing about an estranged family member, Jesse tasks his friends with acquiring surveillance footage that could explain the strange events of the night before.”

Episode 3: September 1, 2019: “They Are Weak But He Is Strong”

Episode 4: September 8, 2019: “Wicked Lips”

Episode 5: September 15, 2019: “Interlude”

Episode 6: September 22, 2019: “Now the Sons of Eli Were Worthless Men”

Episode 7: September 29, 2019 – A title hasn’t been released yet.

Episode 8: October 6, 2019 – A title hasn’t been released yet.

Episode 9 (finale): Interestingly, the date for the finale isn’t yet listed on HBO’s website. IMDb lists the episode as airing on October 13, 2019. A title isn’t available yet.

The First Episode Had Great Reviews

The first episode premiered to great reviews. Rotten Tomatoes gives it 82 percent, with a 79 percent audience score. IMDb rates it 8.1 out of 10 stars so far with 840 reviews. One person described it as smart and funny.

They wrote on IMDb: “I’ve been waiting for this show ever since the sneak peak image of the cast released a couple months ago and frankly, I am not disappointed, Danny McBride is hilarious and so is the rest of the cast. There of course will be some negative reviews on here saying that it’s anti Christian propaganda, but I don’t see it as that at all. This is a satire on how power of any sort can be corrupted. HBO has landed another great comedy, excited to keep watching.” [sic]

Another who ranked it 10 out of 10 wrote: “NO SPOILERS HERE!! Just wanted to say I was expecting less and was so surprised at the 1st episode, I need to watch episode 2….in fact, my wife and I can’t wait to see what happens next. The whole production quality, cinematography and sound, as well as the quirky characters that add some dark humour to this original storyline. Love it!!”

