Rogan O’Connor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

There are few rookies on MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 that turn out to be standout contestants, but the U.K.’s Rogan O’Connor is looking to make a statement. For those who don’t remember the 29-year-old’s extremely brief appearance on War of Worlds last season, which would be understandable since he was sent home on Day 1, the reality TV star is back, and appears as if he’s been hard-core training for this epic return The Challenge since the day he left.

The fitness model previously appeared on two seasons of Ex on The Beach, and when he’s not starring on reality TV, Rogan’s a cast member of Dreamboys, which is like the U.K. version of Magic Mike. While he’s dated a slew of fellow reality show co-stars, and had a sex tape leaked with Love Island‘s Jessica Shears, Rogan is heading to The Challenge a single man. However, based on public online flirtations, it appears he finds romance with reinforcement contestant Dee Nguyen.

Here’s what you need to know about Rogan O’Connor….

1. He’s a Personal Trainer & Bodybuilder



While O’Connor originally started his adult life working an office job, but once the Stratford native started training as a bodybuilder, his whole world changed. After winning the Miami Pro as a fitness model, O’Connor decided that he wanted to pass on his training knowledge to help others get fit.

O’Connor calls his fitness program is called Bear Muscle, and the Bear Shredz plan includes steps for diet, cardio, and weight training, a Bear Bulk plan, and a Bear Shredz plan for females. He also started his own line of athletic wear called Bear Wear.

2. His Brother Max O’Connor Won Mr. Universe in 2018

Extreme fitness must run in the family because Rogan’s older brother, Max O’Connor, is even bigger and more swole than Rogan. The bodybuilder won the NABBA Pro at the age of 23, an accomplishment only matched for Arnold Schwarzenegger, and in addition to winning the Mister World competition, the former England rugby player placed as arunner-up in the Mister Universe competition twice before finally winning the top prize in 2018.

Max says that he easts 5,5000 calories a day to maintain his body, and his life’s career path seemed to have inspired his littler brother. Max told Daily Mail, “I joined my local gym and part of the rehab was to strengthen my hamstring – I got into strength training that way. Initially, I trained for about six months and really enjoyed it. I saw my body change and the results came quickly. Someone mentioned I should do a body-building show. I said there was no chance I was getting in sparkly pants and getting on stage ever. My mother kept going on and on at me and eventually it broke me.”

3. He Tours with the Strip Show ‘Dreamboys’

Dreamboys is the largest male dance troupe, filled with incredibly fit men who perform and flex their incredibly fit bodies on stage. In an interview with Closer Online O’Connor said it’s not all fun and games as many people misjudge the performer in the strip show.

“In terms of working, everyone’s very professional at the shows,” O’Connor said. “You have to be, and everyone is in such good shape. A couple of the guys don’t even drink but obviously if you’re going to be a ‘Dreamboy’ you’re going to enjoy the life that comes with that. People would assume everyone’s having orgies in the back, but it’t not like that. The girls aren’t allowed to take our numbers, and we’re not allowed to kiss them or anything like that. It’s not seedy, it’s a proper production!”

However, when things do get rowdy, O’Connor says they take it stride. “During the Saturday shows especially you get big groups of drunk women who can go a bit crazy. I’ve had scratch marks down my back! Some girls just try to hang off my neck, but it’s all part of the show so you have to put up with it. You just have to smile. When they’ve had a few too many, some like to shout, ‘Get your c**k out at any opportunity but you just have to take it as part of the job.”

4. O’Connor Had a Few ‘Challenge’ Friends Before Filming Started

It’s never easy going into such a long running series as a true rookie competitor, but O’Connor was never a complete stranger. He’s friendly with multiple players for the U.K. team, including Georgia Harrison, and is best mates with fellow fitness model, Joss Mooney. These boys have dubbed themselves #Jogan, and traveled to Dubai together for a bro-tastic winter holiday.

5. He Made a Sex Tape with ‘Love Island’ Star Jessica Shears

While many celebrity have been victims of leaked sex tapes, O’Connor’s sex tape with Love Island star Jessica Shears actually ended up on Porn Hub, one of the most popular adult websites. While the video was eventually removed, a source told The Sun that he had no idea who leaked the video saying, “He’s really gutted and doesn’t want anyone to think he had anything to do with it. The film was a shared moment between him and Jessica when they were together and he never dreamt it would end up online for the whole world to see.”

While O’Connor has had a slew of public relationships play out on TV, a brief fling with the daughter of Paul Gascoigne, whom The National Football Museum describes as being the “most naturally talented English footballer of his generation,” thrusted the fitness model’s name in the spotlight in 2017.

After breaking up with fitness model Chloe Francis in December, O’Connor was romantically linked with Bianca in March. However, O’Connor revealed to The Sun that it was extremely short-lived. The London party for which they were photographed, it was the first time Bianca was going to run into her Celebrity Big Brother ex, Jamie O’Hara.

O’Connor told The Sun, “I got invited to an event with a pretty girl, if her intentions weren’t pure then that’s not the best way for her to treat me. I’m not a piece of meat for her to use. I can’t speak for Bianca but it sounds like that was her plan.”

READ NEXT: Hasbro Toys Buys Death Row Records: Best Memes & Reactions