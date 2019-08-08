Rosanna Arquette: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, to express the shame she feels for being born “white” and “privileged.”

“I’m sorry I was born white and privileged,” The 59-year-old actress and mother of one wrote. “It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame.”

Rosanna was born into a family of actors. Her father, actor Lewis Arquette, was well known as “J.D. Pickett” on “The Waltons.” Her grandfather, Cliff Arquette, played “Charley Weaver” on “The Jack Paar Show” and was a regular on the original “Hollywood Squares.” Her mother Mardi was a poet, political activist, and therapist who deeply influenced Rosanna’s compassionate world-view, according to her website.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rosanna’s current net worth is approximately $9 million.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rosanna Was Born into a Family of Actors

According to IMDb, Rosanna Lisa Arquette was born on August 10, 1959, in New York City, New York. Rosanna was the first-born of five children.

The Arquettes bred a family of talented individuals. Richmond Arquette, Patricia Arquette, Alexis Arquette, and David Arquette, and Rosanna Arquette all went on to become actors. According to her Twitter account, Rosanna is ashamed to have been born into white privilege.

Arquette’s tweet garnered over 5,000 likes, more than 1,000 retweets, and dozens of comments. However, Arquette has since set her social media accounts to private so only her followers can view her content.

2. Rosanna Has Appeared in Over 70 Films

Rosanna has racked up an impressive 152 acting credits, according to IMDb. She started acting as a teenager in 1977 and went on to have a very successful career. Rosanna is most widely known for her roles in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” and the 2000 film “The Whole Nine Yards.”

In addition to films, Rosanna has guest-starred in numerous television series including “Will & Grace”, “The Practice”, “Law and Order: Criminal Intent”, “The L Word”, “Royal Pains’” HBO’s Emmy winning show, “Girls”, Showtime’s hit, “Ray Donovan” and NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU.”

Rosanna also has several projects in post and pre-production. Aside from acting, Rosanna has hosted Saturday Night Live and has appeared on the cover of many magazines, according to her website.

3. Rosanna Was Married to John Sidel & Has One Daughter Named Zoë

According to IMDb, Rosanna was first married to Tony Greco. The pair wed on July 17, 1979, however, their union was short-lived. They divorced on October 6, 1980. Rosanna married James Newton Howard on September 13, 1986. It was an even shorter marriage the second time around, as the two divorced on October 2, 1987.

Rosanna married restaurateur John Sidel on December 19, 1993. Their daughter Zoë Bleu Sidel was born on October 23, 1994. According to IMDb, Zoë is a socialite, model, actress, and fashion stylist. Zoë reportedly attended Sarah Lawrence College in New York and was a debutante at the 20th Annual Crillon Ball in Paris, 2012. In regards to acting, Zoë has starred in films like “The Bling Ring” in 2013 and “The Institute” in 2017.

Rosanna is currently married to investment banker Todd Morgan. The pair wed on August 18, 2013.

4. Rosanna is a Self-Proclaimed ‘Activist’

According to her Twitter account, Rosanna describes herself as a mother, activist, actor, director, and producer. She says she is committed to resisting fascism on a daily basis and that silence is complicity.

Arquette is a busy actress and filmmaker whose passion for her work is matched only by her passion for her daughter Zoe Bleu Sidel, her family and her work as a breast cancer awareness advocate, according to her website.

In addition to breast cancer awareness, Rosanna also works to promote the Alexis Arquette Foundation. According to IMDb, Alexis Arquette was born as Robert Arquette. She contracted HIV in 1987 and suffered health issues as a result. She underwent male to female sex reassignment surgery in her late 30s. Arquette was placed in a medically induced coma and died on September 11, 2016, from cardiac arrest caused by myocarditis stemming from HIV.

“Queer youth can find safety at the Alexis Project with specialized medical and mental health staff who understand their needs,” the Alexis Arquette Foundation website says. “We’re working to normalize health and mental health support for all LGBTQ+ patients. It is our hope to create a standard of care that will spark a national movement to improve access and services for all people without prejudice.”

5. People Are Reacting to Rosanna’s Words on Twitter

I think someone like Rosanna Arquette believes they’re coming from a place of understanding and love. I don’t think she’s a bad person. What I do have to wonder, outside of the danger of making everything about race, where does her stance leave poor or struggling white people? — antihero_kate (@antihero_kate) August 7, 2019

“I think someone like Rosanna Arquette believes they’re coming from a place of understanding and love,” Antihero Kate wrote on Twitter. “I don’t think she’s a bad person. What I do have to wonder, outside of the danger of making everything about race, where does her stance leave poor or struggling white people?”

Shortly after tweeting this, #rosannaarquette mirrored her IRL privilege and made her account a gated community. pic.twitter.com/Mz7wQREeb0 — Criticalamitous (@criticalamitous) August 8, 2019

Criticalamitous said Rosanna mirrored her real-life privilege online when she made her social media accounts “a gated community.”

Who the hell is Rosanna Arquette and why does she have me blocked? pic.twitter.com/BTG8LhcukC — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 8, 2019

Journalist Chadwick Moore wants to know who Rosanna Arquette is and why she has him blocked.

Does Rosanna Arquette have a movie coming out or something? pic.twitter.com/MELODsZPa6 — Lourae🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) August 7, 2019

Lourae wonders if Rosanna’s comments might be a publicity stunt for an upcoming movie.