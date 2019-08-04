Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom's girlfriend

Instagram via Sabrina Parr Sabrina Parr

Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s new girlfriend, is a 32-year-old health and lifestyle coach from Cleveland, Ohio, according to her social media.

The two were reportedly spotted smooching outside of a Chipotle restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 29, 2019. They later made it official with sweet posts on their Instagram pages.

Parr,a former childhood track star who now works as a fitness guru, seems to be the perfect match for the former Lakers and Clippers star.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sabrina is From Cleveland, Ohio & Ran Track in High School

View this post on Instagram

I want to share something with you that hit me so heavy this week; Who you really are showed up early if you only paid attention! Let me explain… When I was growing up I was always very different from those around me. My family didn’t have a lot of money or resources but I still wanted to be able to have the things I wanted. Everywhere I looked, women were being raised and taught how to just go get a job. I didn’t desire that at all. When I was in elementary, I would ask my mom to buy me bags of chips, candy and the huggies juices so I could sell them to the kids in the neighborhood. I would set up a table at the end of my driveway and hustle all day. When I got my first job in high school, I ended up quitting because it was taking away from the time I had to train for track. Instead, I learned how to braid and started charging $5-$10 to braid girls and boys hair at my school. I even taught myself how to do pedicures and polish nails and I would charge my teammates around $5 to do their nails and feet. (I got like a $20 foot spa from Walgreens and it was on and poppin)! When I got to college, I would spend most of my scholarship money on junk so I was always broke. I also wasn’t old enough to get in the clubs I wanted to go to so I ended up asking a promoter if I could take pictures during their parties for them and upload them. He agreed. Me and my girls were able to get in the club free. All I had to do was take about 100 pics, upload the good ones on the website at night and I got $100 per party! I tried to work at Macy’s during college but it would hurt my legs after all that training to stand up all day. I ended up quitting that too. I started doing sew-in and micro braids to make money instead! Even in my early 20’s when I was dating a millionaire football player I didn’t even let him buy me a car. I just wanted to do it all on my own! Every stage in my life, I found a way to be an entrepreneur and I didn’t even know what that was yet! Hustling and providing services has been in me my whole life and that’s why it comes so natural. Listen to who you are and you’ll never have to work another day again! . . #wcw #entrepreneur #hustle #getuptoparr

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

According to her website, Parr is from Cleveland, Ohio. In a post on Instagram, Parr talked about her childhood and growing up without money or resources. Parr detailed her life as a hustler, which began in elementary school when she would sell chips, candy, and juice to other kids in her neighborhood.

“When I was growing up I was always very different from those around me,” Parr wrote. “My family didn’t have a lot of money or resources but I still wanted to be able to have the things I wanted.”

Parr went on to attend Collinwood High School where she was an award-winning five-time All-American and two-time State Track Champion. Despite the time it takes to compete as an elite athlete, Parr found a way to keep working. Parr’s hard work and determination as a young girl propelled her to become a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur.

“When I got my first job in high school, I ended up quitting because it was taking away from the time I had to train for track,” Parr said. “Instead, I learned how to braid and started charging $5-$10 to braid girls and boys hair at my school. I even taught myself how to do pedicures and polish nails and I would charge my teammates around $5 to do their nails and feet.”

2. Sabrina is a Health and Life Coach

According to her website, Parr was recognized for her athletic experience and physique, so she created a program for others who desired a healthier dietary and physical lifestyle. The fitness guru has since created a mission she calls “Getting up to Parr.” Parr wants to teaches others they don’t have to be wealthy, influential, or live in the best neighborhood to accomplish fitness goals.

“I offer everything you need: personal training, meal plans, detox tea, and workout plans to do on your own! Come on and get up to Parr,” Sabrina wrote on Instagram.

Parr offers meal prep, detox tea, fitness packages, diet and workout plans, among other things, according to her site. She has reportedly “changed lives” across Ohio with her business skills and attention to detail.

3. Sabrina is a Mother

“My baby girl…. I love your little face! I love kissing you!” Parr wrote on Instagram on May 5, 2019. “I love how much you need me…. because the truth is… I need you just as much! Having you around me and my girls for my birthday made it so much more special ❤️…”

According to her Facebook page, Parr describes herself as a “Business owner. Entrepreneur. Fitness Coach. Mother.” Parr’s children can be seen in several posts on her social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram

One thing being a mother taught me is that real love doesn’t fade away! When my son was born, we developed such a special bond and showered each other with so much love. While going through my divorce and being incarcerated I didn’t see him for about a year, nor did I talk to him!!! I was praying that he wouldn’t forget me, hate me or resent me when I finally did see him!… . . The moment he saw me for the first time again he couldn’t have been happier. It was like I was just picking him up from school! I was so happy God answered that prayer for me because I didn’t want him to think my absence meant I didn’t love him!… . . For any of you that may be going through a breakup, divorce, any type of separation from your kids… let me tell you this; as long as you built a foundation of love with your children… they gone love you forever! Also I want you to learn how to forgive!!!! If you don’t learn anything else in life, please learn forgiveness! Forgive the ones who hurt you and especially forgive yourself! Once I learned what the true meaning of forgiveness was, I was free and at peace! … . . I can honestly say through making the choice to forgive, me and my ex husband have a GREAT relationship! We don’t argue, we don’t fight, we speaking daily, we coparent effectively and he truly supports my grind! None of that would be possible if I didn’t forgive! Share some of your stories of forgiveness and love with me below… #tbt #love #motherhood #parenting #forgiveness

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

“One thing being a mother taught me is that real love doesn’t fade away!” Parr wrote in April 2019. “When my son was born, we developed such a special bond and showered each other with so much love.”

Parr shares her children with her ex-husband, Antonio Davis, who, after a rocky divorce, is a great co-parent. She says they don’t argue and are able to talk on a daily basis, as it is in their children’s best interests.

4. Sabrina Spent Time in Jail

View this post on Instagram

Good morning! Who needs some motivation today??? I’m here to give it to you!! I am living proof that you can change any and everything about your life if you make your mind up to do so!!! . . I’ll make this short cuz I know y’all getting y’all day started and texting and driving tryna read this lol…. A lot of you don’t know my story (Soon the whole world will). I can hear some of y’all now saying “omg she was in jail?? She prolly beat up some girl” lol. That wasn’t the case in my situation. I was in a very crazy marriage! I won’t get into too many details because we are divorced and moved on now. He’s a great father and I have a lot of respect for him and I’s relationship! I don’t like to say anything bad about him because that was just a time in our life we experienced! What I will say is I encourage EVERYONE to make it an effort no matter what happened to get along with the other parent of your child/children! Being mad and holding onto stuff effects the children more than you may realize. . . Anyways moving on… I was miserable, lost, angry, hurt, unhealthy and just struggling overall just a few years ago. You can see it all in my face on my pic on the left!!!! Then one day I woke up and said to myself “Sabrina this is not you! You’re a beast! You’re a winner! You’re a champion! You’re a giant! You deserve happiness. You deserve peace! Go and get the life you want”! That was literally the conversation! . . From that point on, I been moving forward in the right direction! I continue to make mistakes and stumble along the way… But I never stop the journey! That’s it y’all!!! Figure out where you want to be, where you want to go… and NEVER STOP THE JOURNEY!!! So, how can I motivate and encourage you all today??? . . #happyfriday #motivation #thenandnow #neverstopthejourney #turnadversityintoadvertisement #empowerment #encouragement #getuptoparr #realwoman #legend #atlanta #cleveland

A post shared by Sabrina Parr (@getuptoparr) on

According to the Ohio Supreme Court, Parr was found guilty of two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence in September 2016.

Court documents state that in May 2015, Davis suspected Parr was having an affair after he found a second cellphone in her purse. When he decided to leave the house, Parr reportedly assaulted Davis. She is said to have hit him in the back of the head with a trophy. Parr left Davis bleeding as she went to meet a friend for dinner. Davis called 911 and went to the hospital, where he got seven staples in his head and prescribed medication.

Parr was sentenced to serve three years of probation, with six months of incarceration. She was released early from jail and has since been determined to turn things around.

“From that point on, I been moving forward in the right direction!” Parr wrote on Instagram. “I continue to make mistakes and stumble along the way… But I never stop the journey! That’s it y’all!!! Figure out where you want to be, where you want to go… and NEVER STOP THE JOURNEY!!!”

5. Sabrina and Lamar Odom Were Spotted Outside of a Chipotle

According to TMZ, the 39-year-old ex-NBA star and the 32-year-old health and life coach were spotted getting romantic outside of a Chipotle in Atlanta on Monday, July 29, 2019. The two went public with their relationship on Friday, August 2, 2019, sharing posts on their social media pages.

“From Darkness to Light with this one by my side,” Odom wrote on his Instagram.

“‘What we have is much more than they can see…,'” Parr wrote on her Instagram.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Odom has a net worth of $30 million. He was famously married to Khloe Kardashian before they split in 2013.

  • Published
Read More
,