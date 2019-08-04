Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts

Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s new girlfriend, is a 32-year-old health and lifestyle coach from Cleveland, Ohio, according to her social media.

The two were reportedly spotted smooching outside of a Chipotle restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 29, 2019. They later made it official with sweet posts on their Instagram pages.

Parr,a former childhood track star who now works as a fitness guru, seems to be the perfect match for the former Lakers and Clippers star.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sabrina is From Cleveland, Ohio & Ran Track in High School

According to her website, Parr is from Cleveland, Ohio. In a post on Instagram, Parr talked about her childhood and growing up without money or resources. Parr detailed her life as a hustler, which began in elementary school when she would sell chips, candy, and juice to other kids in her neighborhood.

“When I was growing up I was always very different from those around me,” Parr wrote. “My family didn’t have a lot of money or resources but I still wanted to be able to have the things I wanted.”

Parr went on to attend Collinwood High School where she was an award-winning five-time All-American and two-time State Track Champion. Despite the time it takes to compete as an elite athlete, Parr found a way to keep working. Parr’s hard work and determination as a young girl propelled her to become a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur.

“When I got my first job in high school, I ended up quitting because it was taking away from the time I had to train for track,” Parr said. “Instead, I learned how to braid and started charging $5-$10 to braid girls and boys hair at my school. I even taught myself how to do pedicures and polish nails and I would charge my teammates around $5 to do their nails and feet.”

2. Sabrina is a Health and Life Coach

According to her website, Parr was recognized for her athletic experience and physique, so she created a program for others who desired a healthier dietary and physical lifestyle. The fitness guru has since created a mission she calls “Getting up to Parr.” Parr wants to teaches others they don’t have to be wealthy, influential, or live in the best neighborhood to accomplish fitness goals.

“I offer everything you need: personal training, meal plans, detox tea, and workout plans to do on your own! Come on and get up to Parr,” Sabrina wrote on Instagram.

Parr offers meal prep, detox tea, fitness packages, diet and workout plans, among other things, according to her site. She has reportedly “changed lives” across Ohio with her business skills and attention to detail.

3. Sabrina is a Mother

“My baby girl…. I love your little face! I love kissing you!” Parr wrote on Instagram on May 5, 2019. “I love how much you need me…. because the truth is… I need you just as much! Having you around me and my girls for my birthday made it so much more special ❤️…”

According to her Facebook page, Parr describes herself as a “Business owner. Entrepreneur. Fitness Coach. Mother.” Parr’s children can be seen in several posts on her social media accounts.

“One thing being a mother taught me is that real love doesn’t fade away!” Parr wrote in April 2019. “When my son was born, we developed such a special bond and showered each other with so much love.”

Parr shares her children with her ex-husband, Antonio Davis, who, after a rocky divorce, is a great co-parent. She says they don’t argue and are able to talk on a daily basis, as it is in their children’s best interests.

4. Sabrina Spent Time in Jail

According to the Ohio Supreme Court, Parr was found guilty of two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence in September 2016.

Court documents state that in May 2015, Davis suspected Parr was having an affair after he found a second cellphone in her purse. When he decided to leave the house, Parr reportedly assaulted Davis. She is said to have hit him in the back of the head with a trophy. Parr left Davis bleeding as she went to meet a friend for dinner. Davis called 911 and went to the hospital, where he got seven staples in his head and prescribed medication.

Parr was sentenced to serve three years of probation, with six months of incarceration. She was released early from jail and has since been determined to turn things around.

“From that point on, I been moving forward in the right direction!” Parr wrote on Instagram. “I continue to make mistakes and stumble along the way… But I never stop the journey! That’s it y’all!!! Figure out where you want to be, where you want to go… and NEVER STOP THE JOURNEY!!!”

5. Sabrina and Lamar Odom Were Spotted Outside of a Chipotle

According to TMZ, the 39-year-old ex-NBA star and the 32-year-old health and life coach were spotted getting romantic outside of a Chipotle in Atlanta on Monday, July 29, 2019. The two went public with their relationship on Friday, August 2, 2019, sharing posts on their social media pages.

“From Darkness to Light with this one by my side,” Odom wrote on his Instagram.

“‘What we have is much more than they can see…,'” Parr wrote on her Instagram.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Odom has a net worth of $30 million. He was famously married to Khloe Kardashian before they split in 2013.