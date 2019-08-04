Scott Disick’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Scott Disick’s net worth is $20 million in total. The star reportedly rakes in approximately $4 million per year, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Disick was born on May 26, 1983, in Eastport, New York. Scott, who also answers to “Lord Disick,” went on to work as a clothing designer, actor, model, and reality TV personality, among other things. The star boasts over 22.4 million followers on Instagram and another 6.8 million followers on Twitter.

1. Scott Disick Was Famously Married to Kourtney Kardashian

As well-documented on the popular reality television show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Scott was Kourtney Kardashian’s long term partner. Scott and Kourtney began dating in 2006 after meeting at Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis’ mansion in Mexico, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Disick reportedly purchased an engagement ring, however, he didn’t end up proposing to Kourtney. The two never officially married but they do have three children together, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick. Celebrity Net Worth says that Kourtney has a total net worth of $45 million, bringing in about $10 million each year.

The kids appear frequently on Disick’s social media, alongside other Kardashian kids like North West. While Scott and Kourtney have had their rough patches, they are able to cooperate as co-parents. A true modern family, Scott has gone on vacations with Kourtney, his current girlfriend Sofia Richie, and the children.

2. Scott is Currently Dating Model Sofia Richie

After Scott and Kourtney called it quits on their relationship in 2015, the two moved on and dived into new relationships. Kourtney met Younes Bendjima, who is 14 years her junior, however, the two split in 2018. Disick met Sofia Richie, who is 15 years younger, and the two have been together since.

Sofia is already a successful model at 20 years old, working with a number of major brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Chanel. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Richie has a net worth of $3 million.

The site says that Sofia is the younger daughter of singer and songwriter Lionel Richie and adoptive sister to fashion designer and television personality Nicole Richie.

3. Disick Has Appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for Several Years

According to IMDb, Disick has appeared in 137 episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” from 2007-2018. He was introduced as Kourtney’s boyfriend during the first season of the show. Disick has also appeared on a number of spinoff shows throughout the years.

In addition to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick has appeared on several other related reality TV programs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami,” “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” “I Am Cait,” and “Rob & Chyna,” among others. Scott has had a mostly rocky relationship with the Kardashian family up until recent years.

“Happy birthday my love 😍,” Disick wrote to Rob Kardashian on March 17, 2019.

As documented in the show, Scott has great relationships with several members of the royal family of reality TV. Disick is very close with Kourtney’s sister Khloe, her brother Rob, and Kris Jenner’s mother MJ.

4. Disick Started His Own Clothing Brand ‘Talentless’

“The mission for my brand @talentless is to offer the exact same quality as other luxury brands that charge 3X our prices,” Disick wrote on Instagram.

According to its website, “Talentless is an homage to the new wave of creators, innovators, and influencers who’ve made a name for themselves by going against the conventions of what it means to be ‘talented.'”

Prices for Talentless merchandise range from $34 for items like tank tops to $180 for items like cargo pants and hoodies. Scott’s model girlfriend Sofia Richie can be seen in the brand’s advertisements on social media. In addition to his girlfriend, the star has a catalogue of friends and family to help promote the brand.

5. Scott is the Star of ‘Flip It Like Disick’

According to Celebrity Net Worth, it was revealed that Scott was working on his own E! reality series called “Flip It Like Disick.” The show will follow Scott as he renovates and sells beautiful mansions. “Flip It Like Disick” premieres on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 9 p.m. EST on E!

In the series premiere, Scott reportedly recruits a potential new team member, Willa Ford, to help with the finishing interior design touches of their latest flip in Malibu. In addition, Scott sets out to find his next major flip investment opportunity while renovating Steve Aoki’s home.

“Don’t miss my epic pool jump with @steveaoki tomorrow night on @FlipItDisick,” Disick wrote on Twitter.

As for his own home, Scott spent $3.25 million on a property in Hidden Hills, California, in 2018, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Disick owns another home in the area which he uses as a rental property.