Jaclyn Nesheiwat, Scott Stapp’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jaclyn Nesheiwat is Scott Stapp’s wife. The couple has been married since 2006 and have three children together, two sons and a daughter. Nesheiwat is a former Miss New York USA, winning that crown in 2004 and becoming Mrs. Florida America in 2008, according to her official website.

Stapp, the former lead singer with Creed, was married previously to a woman named Hillaree Burns. They were wed in 1997 and split a year later. The couple had one son, Jagger. Following their divorce, Stapp received full custody of their son.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Stapp Was Arrested for Being Drunk at LAX 24 Hours After the Couple’s Wedding

Jagger Stapp served as his father’s best man at the wedding between the Creed singer and Jaclyn which took place at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami.

After a day of being married, Stapp was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as he was suspect of being drunk while trying to board a flight to Hawaii.

2. Jaclyn Filed for Divorce in 2014 but the Pair Reconciled After Appearing on VH1’s ‘Couples Therapy’

In November 2014, Jaclyn filed for divorce from Stapp. The couple would go on to reconcile and appear on VH1’s “Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn” in October 2015.

Prior to Jaclyn filing for divorce, Stapp had appeared in a self-recorded video where he said that he was homeless and “under attack.” That led to Jaclyn calling 911 and telling authorities that her husband was having a “psychotic episode” and claimed that he was being instructed to kill President Barack Obama. Stapp later told People Magazine that he had been diagnosed with bipolar order.

In an interview with the Washington Post following their appearance on “Couples Therapy,” Stapp described the experience as “very challenging. Because Dr. Jenn really, really put a lot of pressure on Jaclyn and I to be vulnerable, and we were a little skeptical going in: Is this real?” Stapp said that nothing was staged in the show and that “everything was very real.”

3. Jaclyn Is the Executive Director of The Scott Stapp With Arms Wide Open Foundation

Since retiring from being a beauty queen, Jaclyn has become the executive director of The Scott Stapp With Arms Wide Open Foundation. In addition, Jaclyn founded the charity Children Are Magical.

4. Jaclyn Is a Graduate of Stetson University

Jaclyn was born in Carmel, New York, but was raised in Umatilla, Florida, graduating from Umatilla High School in 1998. Jaclyn then attended Stetson University and received a degree in Marketing and Communications in 2002.

5. In 2007, Jaclyn Claimed that Scott Stapp Had Thrown an Orangina Bottle at Her Face

In May 2007, TMZ reported that Jaclyn was claiming that Stapp had hurled a glass Orangina bottle at her face. Jaclyn told police at the time that Stapp had entered the family home in Florida and became angry when Jaclyn asked him if he had taken any drugs. Jaclyn described Stapp as becoming “very angry” and then throwing the bottle.

Police responded to the home and confiscated several guns from a gun safe and arrested Stapp on suspicion of domestic assault with intent to commit a felony. Authorities said that Stapp co-operated with the officers. The charge against him was later dropped.

