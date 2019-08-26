MTV VMAs 2019 Host: Who Is Sebastian Maniscalco?

Tonight, Sebastian Maniscalco will be hosting the 2019 VMAs, and some of you may be wondering just who that is.

Sebastian Maniscalco is a comedian. In the words of Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of the VMAs, “Sebastian is on FIRE right now and his comedic spin on relatable topics will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

If you want to learn more about the funny man, check out his special on Netflix, called Stay Hungry.

Maniscalco, an Illinois native, started his career off in his mid-20s, when he moved to Los Angeles to perform at open mics at the Four Seasons Hotel. In 2005, he started booking gigs at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

An accomplished actor as well as comedian, he held supporting roles in both Green Booki and The Irishman. Interestingly enough, it was at the Four Seasons Hotel that he met Robert DeNiro. He tells The Guardian, “I remember exactly where Robert De Niro sat when he came in. We’d put mixed nuts plates on the table and he devoured the almonds and kind of mumbled he wanted more. I also waited on Al Pacino, who was alone in the backroom having tea.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maniscalco spoke about what an honor it is to be hosting the VMAs. He said, “It’s crazy. It’s something I never thought that I’d be doing. I grew up on MTV, watching the Madonnas, Princes and Michael Jacksons of the world… I grew up watching the show. I never thought I’d actually be hosting this thing, so it’s pretty fantastic.”

According to The Guardian, Forbes recently named Maniscalco the fifth-highest earning comedian of the year.

Was he quick to take the gig? Not necessarily. Maniscalco shares, “I had never hosted anything before. And anytime something like this comes across your plate — whether it be a movie opportunity or something that you don’t do on a day-to-day basis — you always kind of think to yourself, ‘Can I pull this off and is this something that I can even do?’ I had to kind of think about it. It’s close to what I do in stand-up comedy, but hosting a show of this size is something that is really out of my wheelhouse.”

He goes on to say that he was stunned with his manager first called him and told him that MTV wanted him to host the show.

Maniscalco also has a radio show called The Pete and Sebastian Show, which you can check out below.

Along with the aforementioned films, Maniscalco has held roles in The House, The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, Cruise, and Tag.

In 2013, Maniscalco married Lana Gomez. Together, the couple has two children: Serafina and Caruso.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s show at 5pm PT/8pm ET to watch Maniscalco host the 2019 VMAs.