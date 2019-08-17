Sela Vave: The Singer & Model Seen Out With Jamie Foxx

Sela Vave is the singer who was seen out with Jamie Foxx in August 2019 amid rumors Foxx had split from longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes. Holmes and Foxx have been together since 2013 but have not been seen publicly together since May’s 2019 Met Gala in New York City.

TMZ was the first report that Vave was the woman who was seen in West Hollywood with Foxx on the night of August 16. The pair were seen outside of Bootsy Bellows at around 2 a.m. holding hands and getting into his car.

Pictures on Vave’s Instagram page show multiple photos of her with Foxx going back to at least June 30. In one of those photos, Vave wrote in the caption, “I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @IamJamieFoxx for everything you do and for believing in me.” As noted in the TMZ report it’s possible that Vave is merely Fox’s new protege.

On her Instagram bio, Vave writes, “Recording Artist/Model/Actress.” Vave includes a link to her new single “All the Time” on her page. A week before the Foxx story broke, Vave posted a photo on her page showing her with Foxx and Run-D.M.C. The caption for that photo reads, “That moment when you realize your on stage with @bep @rundmc @iamjamiefoxx and so many other icons while @bonjovi is singing #livingonaprayer #thehamptons were lit!!”

According to her Facebook page, Vave has been signed to Talent Management Group, Inc. since 2014. Vave writes in the Intro to her Facebook profile, “Hi, I’m SelaV (C’est La Vie) I am a professional model and actor. Music is life and I love sports.” Vave wrote on her Facebook page on July 18, “Im not on face book very often these days, but I wanted to take a moment and update everyone… I finally made the big move to L.A. and a lot of amazing things have been happening for me thanks to Jamie Foxx that I’m really excited about.”

An IMDb page that has been set up for Vave says that she appeared as an extra in the 2017 movie, “An Hour Behind.”

The day the Sela Vave story broke, Katie Holmes was pictured by The Blast appearing “unbothered” and “sporting a giant smile on her face” during a walk in New York City, in the gossip site’s words.

