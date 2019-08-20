Shawn Engemann King, Larry’s Ex-Wife: She Was His 7th Wife & 8th Marriage

Larry King filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20 from his 7th wife Shawn King, according to The Blast. Shawn King, was the 85-year-old television and radio host’s 7th wife.

According to TMZ, Larry accused Shawn of infidelity in the past which caused tension over the past few years, but the breaking point in their marriage was his hospital stay in April for a scheduled heart procedure.

Here’s what you need to know about Shawn King:

Shawn & Larry King First Filed for Divorce in 2010

This is not the first time the couple, who married in 1997, filed for divorce. According to TMZ, Shawn tried to file the divorce papers first but was beat by Larry’s legal team; who filed first ended up not mattering, because the two reconciled and stayed in their marriage for another 9 years before Larry King filed once again in 2019.

She Has 3 Sons, 2 of Whom She Shared With Larry

59-year-old Shawn King is mother two Cannon Edward King, Chance Armstrong King, and Danny Southwick. She had Cannon and Chance with Larry during their marriage, but Danny is from her first marriage to Daniel Southwick. According to ArenaFan.com, Danny graduated from Occidental College and went on to pursue a career in football. He is currently listed as being on the Philadelphia Soul team, under “Suspended by League” on their 2019 roster.

She Is an Actress, Producer & Singer-Songwriter

According to IMDB, Shawn has a number of acting and producer credits. Her IMDb profile goes by her maiden name, filing her in their database as Shawn Ora Engemann. Nevertheless, many of her credits list her as “Shawn Southwick,” her name from her first marriage.