Shawn Mendes Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is He?

Shawn Mendes is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. The singer and songwriter currently has a number one single with girlfriend Camila Cabello, “Senorita.” Given his success, some fans may be curious as to how old Mendes is, and how long she’s been performing.

According to Famous Birthdays, Mendes is 21 years old. He was born on August 8, 1998 in Toronto, Canada. Mendes learned to play guitar by watching tutorial videos. In 2013, he started posting cover videos on YouTube, and his cover of the Justin Bieber song “As Long as You Love Me” went viral. He signed to Island Records in 2014, and released his debut single, “Life of the Party” later that year. He was 15. “Life of the Party” peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the youngest artist in history crack the top 25.

Mendes Is 21 Years Old & Has Been Performing Since He Was 14

Mendes released his debut album Handwritten in 2015. Handwritten was certified platinum, and made him the youngest artist to debut at number one since the release of the Justin Bieber album My World 2.0. Mendes has released two additional albums and several hit singles, including “In My Blood” and “If I Can’t Have You.” During a recent interview with the Guardian, Mendes talked about starting his career at a young age, and how he’s adjusted to fame.

“People were cruel at first,” he admitted. “They just thought it was so stupid. I was taking 1,500 selfies a night… You quickly learn that what you love to do is a job, but I don’t resent what I do. I don’t hate taking selfies. This life is more real to me than anything. If I were to walk down the street and no one recognized me, I’d feel something was wrong. When I was really young [fame] morphed who I was. If it was to become normal, it would feel un-normal to me. I’ve been so lucky that fans have been taking photos of me eating since I was 15, so I’m a little bit numb to it. I’m inherently [aware of] that all the time.”

Mendes Is Taller Than Most Pop Stars At 6’2″

Mendes also talked about his reputation as a “nice guy,” and how he doesn’t want to be held back by labels. “It sounds so stupid – to be a nice person is the best thing in the world – but, yeah, I’m 20 and I just want to have fun,” he said. “What I don’t want to do is live the rest of my life thinking, ‘I wouldn’t do that because I’m known as Prince Charming.’ The second that someone corners you into a personality, you don’t want to be that person any more.”

According to Healthy Celeb, Mendes is 6’2″. This makes him significantly taller than his girlfriend Camila Cabello, who is 5’2″. Mendes is also taller than pop star peers like Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, who stand at 5’9″ and 5’8″, respectively.