Keifer & Shawna Thompson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shawna and Keifer Thompson are the husband and wife duo behind Thompson Square. The pair has released three albums together and have hit the top ten of the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts on ten separate occasions. The couple has a three-year-old son together, Cooper. The couple’s latest single, “Masterpiece,” is about their son, Cooper.

Keifer is quoted as saying of the couple’s latest album, “This album is called Masterpiece, and the definition of a masterpiece is an artist’s life’s work. When we’re 80 years old and we look back, we want to be able to say we’re really proud of all the stuff we did.” Keifer was previously quoted as saying that, “Writing a song isn’t hard when you know what you want to write about. The biggest songs we have ever had were written very fast.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In Addition to His Singing, Keifer Has Also Delved Into Stand-Up Comedy

Keifer has dipped his toe into the world of stand-up comedy in 2019. In April, he played a standup show at Zanies in Nashville to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

In addition to his music and his comedy, Keifer also wrote a children’s book, “Time to Get Dressed,” based on his experiences with his son. Keifer told People Magazine about the inspiration saying, “I was getting Cooper’s socks on one morning and made a little song about it.” Keifer said that he wrote the book completely from his heart.

During a separate interview with AXS, Keifer said of the inspiration, “I started putting his socks on and just started singing, “Socks, socks, one by one… Puttin’ on socks can be so fun.” Shawna was there at the time and asked me if that was something my mom used to sing to me as a kid. I told her it was something I had just made up and she told me I really needed to finish it.” In 2016, the couple also published a novel for young adults titled, “Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not?”

2. The Couple Met in 1996 in a Singing Competition in Nashville

Keifer and Shawna Thompson met each other during a singing competition in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1996.

3. Their Son’s Real First Name Is Rigney

Thompson Square welcomed their first child in January 2016. Despite referring to him as Cooper publicly, the three-year-old’s real first name is Rigney. In a statement at the time, the family said, “We’re so excited to be able to share this monumental day with all of you. We’ve had many wonderful things happen to us but this absolutely tops them all. We want to thank you all for being there for us and our music and for all of your support during our pregnancy. We can’t wait to see you out on the road this year but until then… Please say hello and welcome to this big ol world, Rigney Cooper Thompson aka #coopert #cooperman #coopdeville #coopdog #sircoopsalot.”

Keifer said of being a father in March 2019 in an interview with People Magazine, “It’s actually the most fun I have ever had.”

4. Earlier in 2019, the Couple Canceled a number of Concerts Following the Tragic Death of Keifer’s Mother, Carroll Thompson

In February 2019, the couple had to cancel a series of concerts following the tragic death of Keifer’s mother, Carroll Thompson, in Miami, Oklahoma. A rep for the family had confirmed the news to People Magazine.

5. The Couple Is Celebrating 20 Years of Marriage This Year

According to the couple’s official website, they were married in May 1999 and are celebrating 20 years of marriage this year. To celebrate, Keifer told AXS the couple planned to perform 80 to 90 times during the year.

