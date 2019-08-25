Who Is Simon on ‘Our Boys’? Is He Based on Someone in Real Life?

Who is Simon, the lead investigator in the HBO TV miniseries Our Boys? We know that the series is based on the horrific real-life murder of Mohammed Abu Khdeir. Abu Khdeir, a 16-year-old, was killed in retaliation for the deaths of three Jewish teens in 2014. The horrific deaths sent the region reeling and set off a time of major unrest. Most of the characters in the series are based off real-life characters, but is Simon one of those?

Simon Is a Fictional Character Who Is Not Based on Anyone in Real Life

Simon, the protagonist of Our Boys, is portrayed by Shlomi Eklabetz. In the series, he is with the Shin Bet secret service’s Jewish Division and is the senior investigator, Haaretz reported. Simon is single and seemingly married to his job. At one point in the series, he goes undercover into the Mizrahi community for some compelling scenes, Haaretz shared.

Simon is the only character in the series who doesn’t have a real-life counterpart, Drama Quarterly shared. Yes, this means that the character of Simon is entirely fictional.

Eklabetz told Drama Quarterly about Simon’s character: “What really struck me was that this guy is hunting for the truth. He knows that what he’s looking for is something he will not like, and I was fascinated by this conflict – of somebody who knows that what he finds will designate his own end. In that sense, he is looking for his own death. The reality of the story and the truth he is going to find is something that is going to define him as a murderer, in a way. Because finding the people who killed Muhammad Abu Khdeir means to find the murderer within yourself, and that is something very challenging in acting and storytelling.”

So Simon is an important part of the story that helps move the investigation along as part of the plot, but he is not based on anyone in real life. Instead, he’s a composite of different Shabak investigators who worked on the case, Vulture reported. Joseph Cedar and Tawfik Abu-Wael are the series’ co-creators. Cedar told Vulture: “One of the things we were looking for, story-wise, but also coming out of our research, is a connection between the investigator and the killers. We were looking for a main character who can’t run away from his closeness to this horrible act.”

That’s why they chose for Simon to be a Jew with Moroccan descent, growing up in an orthodox family, so he could share some traits with the killers themselves. Although Simon is not religious himself, he still understands those who are, Vulture pointed out.

Shlomi Eklabetz Is Known for His Writing & Directing Prowess; This Is His First Starring Acting Role

As for Shlomi Eklabetz, his role as Simon is his first starring role as an actor, The Jerusalem Post reported. He does a wonderful job portraying a man caught in a highly controversial investigation that could inflame tensions with one wrong move.

Shlomi Eklabetz is a director and producer. His writing credits include Herzl’s Susit, Gett, Edut, The Ran Quadruplets, 7 Days, and To Take a Wife. His credits as a producer include In the Desert, Heritage, In Between, Gett, and Edut.

His sister is the late Ronit Eklabetz, The Jerusalem Post reported. She died in 2016 at the young age of 51 from lung cancer, leaving behind her beloved husband and young twins. He and Ronit had co-directed a number of films together, including one that was nominated for a Golden Globe.

She was well known in Israel and beyond, with many acting credits that included Trepalium, The Flood, Free Hands, The Girl on the Train, Parashat Ha-Shavua, To Take a Wife, Franco Ve’Spector, and more. She won three Ophir Awards.