Steve Gold’s Height & Age on ‘Million Dollar Listing’: How Old & Tall Is He

Steve Gold is 6-feet, 1-inch tall. The Million Dollar Listing New York broker is 34 years old.

Gold was born March 1, 1985 in Stamford, Connecticut. Gold is a former model who worked with designers including Giorgio Armani and Louis Vuitton.

Steve Gold Was a Model for Armani & Vuittone Before He Went Into Real Estate

Steve Gold was a model who worked with designers including Giorgio Armani and Louis Vuitton. The modeling world was not fast-paced enough for Gold, who left for a career where he could stay constantly busy.

“I need to constantly be busy, and there were days where I wouldn’t have anything to do,” he told The Newsette.

The broker is back in front of the camera with MLDNY, which he said has pros and cons. Sometimes being recognized on the street reminds him of his modeling days, he told the publication.

“The obvious things are that people recognize me on the street and people ask for my photo. It’s very weird because I still feel like I’m the same person that I was before I did the show,” he told The Newsette when asked how the show altered his life. “Secondly, time. I have so little time anymore, for myself and for relaxing, which is kind of something I’ve been adjusting to. But at the same time, that’s the type of person that I’ve always liked to be, constantly busy. That’s why I hated modeling since I had 4 days between jobs, 5 days, a week sometimes. Doing nothing is probably like the worst thing for me, mentally and health-wise.”