How to Stream & Download Bon Iver’s ‘i,i’ Album

While Bon Iver‘s newest album, i,i, was set to be released on August 30, the American indie-folk band, founded by mastermind Justin Vernon, surprised by fans by releasing new songs from their latest record three weeks early on August, 8.

Bon Iver, who won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2012, shared a new track from i,i at the start of each hour on Thursday, beginning with “iMi,” then “We,” followed by “Holyfields,” “Naeem,” “Marion,” Salem,” “Sh’Diah,” and “RABi.” Prior to the surprise slow roll release of new music, Bon Iver shared the following message on the band’s official Instagram page, “The community around Bon Iver has continued to grow and grow over the past decade. As #icommai listening parties are happening around the world, we couldn’t be more honored to formally introduce you to the remarkably talented artists and humans that made the album come to life. Follow #icommai and check out our stories for more.”

Featured guest artists on i,i include James Blake, Polica, Aaron Dessner, Velvet Negroni, Naaem fka Spank Rock, Bryce Dessner, and Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak/Flock of Dimes. Bon Iver is scheduled to kick-off a new arena tour starting at the Brooklyn Barclays Center on October 11, with Yo La Tengo.

Save for the 30-second intro, Bon Iver digitally released every song on the new record, along with a lyric video for each new track. While the physical album is still set to released in stores on August 30, i,i will be available to stream and download at midnight ET on August 9.

Listed below are all the various streaming services i,i will be available, and the different ways in which you can listen.

APPLE MUSIC

You will be able to stream Bon Iver’s new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

SPOTIFY

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Bon Iver’s album will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

TIDAL

Bon Iver’s i,i album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists. To start your free trial, click here.

Preview ‘i,i’



Because Bon Iver released solo digital videos for each new track, it’s possible for viewers to listen to all the new music before the album is ready for download on Friday, August 9, at midnight ET. The official lyrics videos for the following songs are already available: iMi,” “We,” “Holyfields,” “Naeem,” “Marion,” Salem,” “Sh’Diah,” and “RABi.” The video for “Hey, Ma,” was previously released on June 3, and was ‘U (Man Like).” On June 11, Bon Iver put out the lyric video for “Jelmore.”















