Has Sumit’s Family Accepted Jenny Yet on 90 Day Fiancé?

Sumit and Jenny, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, have struggled to find acceptance with Sumit’s parents since the two first started dating. With Jenny being 30 years older than Sumit, his family didn’t approve of their relationship, which has caused some serious issues for the couple since Jenny first arrived in India.

For fans who need a recap, the fact that Jenny was older than Sumit’s own mother didn’t sit well with his parents, who gave him an ultimatum and told him he had to choose between Jenny or his mother living in the house. Sumit eventually rented an apartment for him and Jenny to live in, without his parents knowing, and has was working on a way to marry Jenny without his traditional Hindu family finding out.

However, it doesn’t look like Sumit has made any progress with his family just yet, at least according to the exclusive clip below. A promo of tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé shows a lonely Jenny video-chatting with her daughter in an Indian cafe. She tells her daughter that Sumit left her alone for a week to go visit his parents and that his family still believes he is living alone and only moved because of work.

“He had to go back to his family’s house, so I’m just kind of by myself in the apartment now,” Jenny tells her daughter in the video above. She mentions that his parents are suspicious and catching on to his lie, so “in order for him to calm them down and so they don’t come and start looking for him, he said, ‘OK, I’m going to come back home for a week and then I have to leave again for my job,'” Jenny continues.

When her daughter asks how long Sumit plans to keep up the act for his parents, Jenny replies that he’ll eventually tell them he can’t come back home. Whether or not he will admit the real reason why he can’t come home is still up for debate, however. Jenny’s daughter says that the situation with Sumit’s family “blows her mind,” and Jenny admits that she is lonely and misses her family back home in America.

“It’s been really hard for me to be alone. I came to India to be with Sumit forever, but he kind of abandoned me and I miss my daughters, I miss my grandkids,” Jenny says during in the clip. “When you’re left alone and you’re in a different country and don’t know what to do, all kinds of things are going to start going through your mind. So, now I’ve started wondering, did I make a mistake coming here again? It’s possible he doesn’t ever want to marry me. Maybe he doesn’t ever want to go against his family.”

Although it doesn’t look like Sumit’s parents have accepted Jenny just yet (based on the last few episodes and the fact that Sumit is still lying about his relationship with her on the show), The Other Way was filmed months ago, and the couple appears to still be together, so we are hoping his family might have worked through some of their issues with the California-based grandmother by this point.

Tune in Mondays at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and see how Sumit and Jenny’s story plays out.

