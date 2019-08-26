‘So You Think You Can Dance’ 2019 Voting: How to Vote for SYTYCD Tonight

So You Think You Can Dance 2019 is in full swing and tonight, the top 8 perform and voting is very important because two performers will be eliminated. Get the rundown on how to vote for SYTYCD dancers below.

How SYTYCD Voting Online Works

There are three voting methods that you can use when voting for your favorite dancers – SuperVote at www.fox.com/dance/vote, SuperVote on the FOX NOW App, and Text Votes.

For SuperVote online, you will need to sign in with a valid Facebook account or email address to vote online at www.fox.com/dance/vote after logging in. But, if you do not already have a Facebook account, you will need to create one in order to vote online.

Viewers will be able to cast up to 20 votes per valid Facebook account or valid email address per Voting Show, according to Fox. The voting limit for SuperVote Online will actually be calculated separately from any votes you cast using SuperVote via the FOX NOW App.

SuperVote Via the FOX NOW App

If you have a compatible Android or iOS device, then you can vote by using the FOX NOW App. First, download the app from Google Play or the App StoreSM. When it comes to how you can vote using the app, Fox states, “To vote via the App, simply select the ‘VOTE’ button within the SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE section of the App and then click ‘proceed’. You do not need to log in to a FOX Profile to vote on the FOX NOW® Viewers will be able to submit up to 20 votes per originating device per Voting Show (i.e., you may submit 20 votes on your phone and then also submit 20 votes from your tablet).”

Text Voting for SYTYCD

When voting starts during a Voting Show for all of the dancers, they will each be assigned a text message “keyword” which will appear on your TV screen during the Voting Show each week, alongside the code 21523. Text Voting is open to all participating wireless cell phone service providers. Text the keyword relating to your dancer of choice, and then send it to the 5-digit code 21523 (ie. Text PAULA to 21523). Text Voting is limited to 20 votes per phone number, during each Voting Show. Message and data rates may apply.

For all voting method, any votes above 20 votes will not be counted. And, voters must be located within the Continental U.S., Hawaii, Alaska, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

When it comes to the voting windows for episodes, Fox has reported that “For all shows, voting opens at the end of the East Coast broadcast. Voting closes at 9am PT the morning after that Voting Show airs on FOX.” Tonight’s broadcast airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET, on the Fox network.

Voting is free for all except for your standard internet access charges or data charges. Find any additional terms and conditions for mobile users here.

As for who gets eliminated on the show, the eliminations are based on a combination of the voting results from the previous show and the Judges’ opinions.