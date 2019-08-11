Taylor Swift Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is She?

Taylor Swift will be honored with the “Icon Award” during the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, which takes place at Hermosa Beach in California and starts tonight at 7 p.m. CT. The “You Need to Calm Down” singer, who stands at 5′ 10″ tall, is 29-years-old and will be the first celeb ever to receive the honorary award.

“As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide,” the network said in a statement, according to Variety. “Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.”

Swift is set to release her seventh studio album, Lover, on August 23, 2019. The pop culture celeb has already released three tracks from the upcoming record, including “The Archer,” which she dropped in late July.

“I really wanted to give you track five before the album came out,” Swift said during an Instagram Live video last month. “I didn’t realize I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I guess I was just kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five.”

Swift has been more outspoken about politics than ever before over the last year, and took a public stand for LGBTQ rights during her video “You Need to Calm Down.” The video is very LGBTQ-positive, features many notable gay actors and celebrities, and encourages fans to sign a Change.org petition urging Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander to sign the Support the Equality Act, which would help prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally,” the video states at the very end. “Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.”

Swift is just one of many stars attending the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. The award ceremony will include performances by OneRepublic, Bazzi, CNCO, Mabel, MONSTA X, Blanco Brown, and many more, including Jordan McGraw and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

According to the event website, Rapper Lil Nas X tops nominations in the music category with five nods for his chart-topping song “Old Town Road.” Other nominations include box office blockbusters “Avengers: Endgame,” “Captain Marvel,” “Aquaman” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” which lead nominations in the film category. The cast and crew of “End Game” have also topped the list with nine nominations for tonight’s ceremony, including Choice Action Movie and Choice Movie Villain.

🏆 @taylorswift13's #TeenChoice reputation? An ICON, of course. Don't miss her receiving the inaugural Icon Award on August 11! pic.twitter.com/8uUuT0kpEh — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) July 25, 2019

Tune in tonight, August 11, at 7 p.m. CT to catch the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, which celebrates the year’s achievements in music, film, television, sports, fashion, comedy, and the internet, according to its website. The Teen Choice Awards red carpet will be also be live-streamed on Twitter for free starting at 6 p.m. CT, according to this tweet.

