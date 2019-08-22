Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Album Lyrics Leaked For All 18 Songs

Twelve hours prior to Taylor Swift‘s much-anticipated seventh album, Lover, the lyrics for all 18 new songs were released on Genius. While the 29-year-old pop singer kicked off the pre-release day with a performance on Good Morning America, and planned for the official music video for her most recent single, “Lover,” to be released at 5 p.m. ET, Swift Nation can now learn the words to all her new songs before even hearing the tracks.

For those looking to study all the new words to Swift’s new music, click here. For fans wanting to wait until they can read along while listening to all the new songs, the Lover album is set to be released in its entirety at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET on Friday, August 23. All 18 songs, including the already released “ME!” featuring Brendon Urie, “The Archer,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and “Lover,” will become available to download on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, as has been the case for Swift’s previous releases, 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s Reputation.

The Full Track List for ‘Lover’

While the track list was officially released on August 16, below is the exact order for which the new songs on Lover will be placed on the record. In an interview with Zach Sang, the singer described her seventh studio album. “There isn’t ever one song that could sum up what the album is, but I knew that this one felt like, it felt like a celebration— it felt like something that could make you feel good, and like, I just want that right now for people, and I want to feel that way when I perform it,” she said. “I wanna feel good and positive and hopeful. And I think that a song is kind of like a mantra if you think about it. If you get a song stuck in your head, that’s the message you’re telling yourself— whether it’s intentional or not, whether it’s conscious or not.”

1. I Forgot That You Existed

2. Cruel Summer

3. Lover

4. The Man

5. The Archer

6. I Think He Knows

7. Miss America & The Heartbreak Prince

8. Paper Rings

9. Cornelia Street

10. Death By a Thousand Cuts

11. London Boy

12. Soon You’ll Get Better (Featuring the Dixie Chicks)

13. False God

14. You Need to Calm Down

15. Afterglow

16. ME! (Featuring Brendon Urie)

17. It’s Nice To Have a Friend

18. Daylight

Other Exclusive Details for Swift’s ‘Lover’ Album

This is the most amount of songs Swift has even had in one album, and it’s already available for pre-sale on iTunes. New merchandise reflecting the new album’s art and design is on sale on her website here.

In addition to new album release, Swift revealed that each deluxe edition of Lover will contain 30 pages of personally written journal entries. There will be four different versions of the album available at Target in collaboration with designer Stella McCartney.

While there’s much speculation online that Swift is going to reveal that she’s engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn upon the release of her Lover, but even if she’s not already set to become Mrs. Alwyn, fans can expect Swift to have a few surprises up her sleeve when the new record drops at midnight ET.

