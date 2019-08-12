Taylor Swift to Receive Teen Choice Icon Award 2019

Taylor Swift will receive the Teen Choice Icon Award at the 2019 event, FOX announced.

The 10-time Grammy award winner was chosen as the first even icon award winner. Swift is a global sensation who has sold more than 50 million albums, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time. Her influence reaches beyond her music, granting her the honor of the inaugural award.

“As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide. Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change,” a FOX press release said.

The two-hour event will air live for the first time in Teen Choice Award history. It airs on Fox at 8 p.m. EST from Hermosa beach, California.

Swift holds the most awards for a solo artist. Before the 2019 show, she had already won 25 awards at the Teen Choice Awards, and she has been nominated 60 times. In 2019, she was nominated in three categories. Swift is nominated for Choice Female Artist, and Choice Pop Song and Choice Song: Female Artist for ME! featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. Me! is a track from her upcoming album, Lover.

“Tune in LIVE August 11 to watch our QUEEN receive the inaugural Icon Award!” Teen Choice FOX wrote on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Taylor Swift Won the First Teen Choice Icon Award for Sparking Change

Taylor Swift received the inaugural Teen Choice Icon Award for using her voice and celebrity status to spark change. Last year, the pop star endorsed Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, resulting in a huge spike in voter registration.

In May, she shared a letter on her social media accounts to Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, pushing him toward increasing protections for the LGBTQ community and to support the Equality Act.

“I’m writing to you today in anticipation of a very important vote coming up,” she wrote. “As you know, the House just passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in the workplace, in their homes and in schools. For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion is un-American and cruel.”