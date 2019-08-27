WATCH: Taylor Swift’s VMAS 2019 Opening Performance

Tonight, Taylor Swift delivered the opening performance for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, aka the VMAs.

The stage was set with a giant rainbow as Swift and her buds were sunbathing. She opened the show with a performance of her song “You Need to Calm Down, dressed in a gold metallic bustier and blue shimmering tight shorts. She then put on a blazer to match and grabbed her guitar, with “Lover” written across it. Swift then performed her song “Lover” for the crowd, with Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello swaying. Queen Latifah had a huge smile on her face as she watched from the audience. And, Nev Schulman from MTV’s Catfish shared a kiss with his wife, who was singing along to the performance.

Taylor Swift opens the MTV #VMAs with a stellar performance of “You Need To Calm Down” & “Lover”. (📸: MTV) pic.twitter.com/H2TwTqZ9CI — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) August 27, 2019

Ahead of the awards show, Swift appeared on Good Morning America to promote the performance, along with her new album “Lover”. During her performance, she let it slip that she was this year’s VMAs opening act. Swift revealed, “I’m opening the show, so that’s exciting. I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, actually. But I’ve done it now, so can’t take it back.” Swift also dished on how she feels being nominated for 10 awards tonight. Swift said, “It’s really exciting to be nominated, and the fans have been so wonderful. Working with my friends, working with people that I love so much in the ‘Calm Down’ video, especially, is just, like, seeing that get nominated was really a proud moment for me.”

In addition to Swift performing tonight, some of the other performers slated to take the stage included Missy Elliott, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Miley Cyrus.