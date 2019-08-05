Tayshia Adams Age & Height: How Old & Tall Is She?

Tayshia Adams, former star of Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, is starring on the hit “Bachelor Nation” spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, which airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Adams, who made it to the final three picks during Underwood’s Bachelor season, will be arriving during week one of BIP, and will be joined by fellow season 23 contestants Demi Burnett, Hannah Godwin (another of Underwood’s top three), and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, among others.

Adams works as a phlebotomist when she isn’t starring on different “Bachelor Nation” spinoffs. She hails from Southern California, enjoys wine tastings and volunteers at her church in her free time. The reality star stands at 5’5″ tall, or 165 cm, and was born on September 4, 1990, making her 28-years-old, according to Famous Birthdays.

Here’s what you need to know about Adams:

Adams Was Married Before Starring on The Bachelor & Bachelor in Paradise

Adams was actually married before appearing on The Bachelor and vying for Underwood’s heart during the 23rd season of the show. She was married to Josh Bourelle for a year and six months, before the two called it quits and divorced on October 11, 2017. Although the reason for the divorce was cited as “irreconcilable differences,” she shared with Underwood on the show that her ex-husband had cheated on her during their marriage.

Although she admitted on Instagram that she felt ashamed of her divorce for some time afterward, she also said that she fought incredibly hard to stay with Bourelle and she had planned to only be married once. However, after she moved on, she decided that she wasn’t going to let her failed marriage deter her from finding love again, and was open to the possibility of another engagement.

She’s From the West Coast & Loves Traveling & Adventures

Adams had the most adventurous dates with Underwood throughout season 23 of the show. The two went bungee jumping while in Singapore before Underwood took Adams skydiving during hometown dates as a “payback” for Singapore. The two seemed genuinely excited to experience new and crazy adventures together, and both overcame their fear of heights to do so.

Adams hails from California and went to college in Irvine, Marie Claire reports. According to her Instagram page, she’s taken trips to The Bahamas, United Arab Emirates, and France in the past, and claims those vacations were “just the beginning of some amazing travels ahead.”

She Gets Involved With Blake Horstmann & John Paul Jones on BIP

This season of BIP promises plenty of drama, romance, and lots of tears. It looks like Adams gets involved with former Bachelorette season 14 contestant Blake Horstmann, who is at the center of several rumored love triangles and scandals throughout this season of the show. There is also speculation that she and John Paul Jones, who appeared on Hannah Brown’s season The Bachelorette, might also have a fling, so fans will just have to wait and see who Adams ends up with.

Tune in Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC to catch the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise, which airs for the rest of the summer.

