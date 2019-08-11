Teen Choice Awards 2019 Hosts: Who Is Hosting the TCAs?

The Teen Choice Awards will be hosted by actress Lucy Hale and YouTube personality David Dobrik.

According to its website, The Teen Choice Awards celebrate the year’s achievements in music, film, television, sports, fashion, comedy, and the internet. The winners are chosen by votes from viewers aged 13 and over living in the United States on their website and through various social media sites.

It will be the show’s 20th anniversary on Sunday, August 11, 2019. For the first time ever, the event will air live from the sands of Hermosa Beach in California. The Teen Choice Awards will start at 7 p.m. CDT on FOX.

Here’s what you need to know:

David Dobrik is a Successful YouTuber

According to his Instagram page, David was born on July 23, 1996, in Košice, Slovakia. He moved to the United States with his parents at the age of five. He grew up to live in a $2.5 million Los Angeles home, according to Architectural Digest. The outlet toured David’s home, which features a functional flamethrower, an in-house recording studio and a security system. Dobrik’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $7 million.

According to his page, Dobrik joined the video-sharing website on December 19, 2014. The 23-year-old star has since built a digital empire and captured the hearts of 13,426,401 subscribers, and that number grows every day. David now boasts 8.6 million followers on Instagram, and 3.6 million followers on Twitter.

In the hundreds of videos posted to his page, as well as the photos on his Instagram, Dobrik can be seen with many famous faces. He appears alongside friends like Scotty Sire, Jason Nash, Liza Koshy, Gabbie Hanna, and Josh Peck. Dobrik can also be seen next to stars like Bart Johnson, John Stamos, Courtney Cox, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mirana Cosgrove, Kylie Jenner, and more.

Dobrik’s page says that he posts new videos every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Each video is quickly watched by millions of fans. He currently has a combined 5,360,990,741 views. With such a high volume of views, it comes as no surprise that Dobrik won a Kid’s Choice Award in March 2019.

Lucy Hale is an Actress and Singer

“So excited to be back hosting this years @teenchoicefox awards !!” Hale wrote on Instagram. “YOU TEENS KEEP ME YOUNG!!! @daviddobrik I will see you there my friend.”

According to IMDb, Karen Lucille Hale was born on June 14, 1989, in Memphis, Tennessee. Hale started out as a singer, however, she ultimately switched to acting. Hale went on to have a very successful career as an actress. Her net worth is an estimated $6 million.

Hale has racked up 37 acting credits, the site says. She is best known for her role as Aria on the hit show “Pretty Little Liars” from 2010 to 2017. She has also starred in other TV shows like “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide,” “Drake & Josh,” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

In addition to television, Hale has also starred in several movies, including “Scream 4,” “The Unicorn,” “Truth or Dare,” and “Dude.” Hale has a handful of projects that are in pre and post-production.