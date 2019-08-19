Terra Salmons on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

Terra Salmons is a contestant in episode seven of season three on the Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, according to E!.

Khloe Kardashian says that when she was growing up, people called her the “fat funny sister.” That all changed when she started working out and eating right, Khloe says. Now she helps others “get revenge” on whatever life has thrown at them, whether it’s the death of a parent, a breakup or divorce, an accident, and more.

According to E!, Terra found out her boyfriend was cheating on her just weeks before she was due to give birth. Terrified at the thought of becoming a single mother, Terra turned to food. However, she enlisted the help of Khloe Kardashian and celebrity trainer Autumn Calabrese to turn her life around.

Here’s what you need to know:

Terra is Worried That Her Appearance on Revenge Body Will Affect Her Custody Battle

According to E!, Terra is scared that her appearance on Revenge Body will alter the outcome of her custody battle with her ex-boyfriend Brad, who cheated on her when she was eight months pregnant.

In a clip from Sunday’s all-new episode, Khloe has a meeting with Terra’s trainer Autumn Calabrese after she expressed concerns about the show, more specifically how the show will make her look in the eyes of a judge.

“She’s really worried about Chad and how she’s gonna be perceived from being on this show,” Autumn tells Khloe. “And, if it could affect her custody battle.”

Terra is Worried That Her Ex Might Make Her Leave the Show

In the promotion clip from Sunday’s episode, Calabrese says that Terra has concerns that Chad will think “she’s not doing well out here and can’t make it.” Not only that, but Terra is also worried that her daughter’s father will make her leave the show and come home early.

“She just has so much self-hate,” Calabrese adds. “And I’m concerned that this situation with Chad… I don’t know emotionally if she is going to be ready to reveal to him and I feel like it could really set her back.”

Khloe talked through the situation with Autumn and the two decided that they want to get Terra to a place where she can project self-confidence, not only for herself but also for her daughter.

“I just want her to get better self-confidence, even just to project that for her daughter,” Khloe says.

Khloe and Autumn Vow to Get Terra Back on Track

Being a mother, and having gone through a massive cheating scandal of her own, Khloe surely understands Terra’s concerns. However, she says, typically, at this point in the transformation, contestants are over their cheating former flames and continue on for themselves.

“They say at the beginning, ‘I want to reveal on Chad!’ And then, during the process they’re like, ‘F–k, Chad!'” Khloe says to Autumn. “She’s obviously nowhere near that.”

In any case, Khloe and Autumn say they will get the job done. They vow to “get her together.”

“We’re gonna drag her and get her together,” Khloe exclaims. “But, we’re gonna get there.”