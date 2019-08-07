‘The 100’ Season 6 Finale Ending Explained: What Did Octavia Say & Is She Alive?

What did Octavia say at the end of The 100 Season 6 finale? And is she alive or dead? Read on to get some explanations about that crazy ending. This post will have spoilers for the finale.

The New Woman at the End Is Hope

So that ending of the finale was very confusing for fans who have a lot of questions about just what happened to Octavia. First, fans want to know what she and the new woman were saying at the end.

When she and Gabriel entered the code into that spiral anomaly machine (the anomaly stone), it triggered a big anomaly storm. And within that stone emerged not Diyoza, like Octavia had hoped, but Hope. Hope is Diyoza’s daughter.

Here’s what they said.

“She’s here,” Octavia said before Hope appeared. But then Hope appeared from the storm rather than Diyoza.

“I couldn’t get out of it,” she said to Octavia. “He has my mother. I’m so sorry Octavia.”

That’s when she stabbed Octavia.

“Be brave,” Octavia said. “Tell him it’s done.”

And then Octavia disappeared, somehow taken by the storm.

It’s just not clear who they were talking about. It appears that Diyoza is still alive, but “he” has her. It’s just not known who “he” is. “He” has to be someone who is leaving in the anomaly storm, perhaps in a place where time doesn’t exist or somewhere in the future.

Is Octavia Dead?

As for whether or not Octavia is alive or dead, that’s a different question entirely. And it’s not entirely clear what the answer is. She was stabbed, which certainly lends itself to the idea that she’ll die. But at the same time, she “disappeared” when the anomaly cloud took her. I think there’s a good chance that she’s alive.

In an interview with TV Guide, Jason Rothenberg wouldn’t say if she was alive or dead after the finale. He said: “we will pick up that story right where we left off, in Season 7… you know clearly what’s on the other side of the anomaly is going to play in a big way.”

So apparently Octavia’s fate is supposed to be left ambiguous. The show will, however, answer a lot of questions about Diyoza and Octavia in Season 7, he promised.

Rothenberg also said that Octavia didn’t remember what happened in the anomaly “and there is a very good reason for that.” He did add that Octavia regained her memories in the moments the anomaly was above them. He added that the anomaly is “some type of passage between” and there’s something on the other side.