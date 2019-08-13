‘The Handmaid’s Tail’ Season 3 Finale: When Will It Become Available?

Tonight is the season 3 finale of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, and fans are itching to find out how the season will end.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 13 will premiere Wednesday morning, 12am ET on Hulu. The show will be available at 9pm PT on Tuesday night. The highly anticipated finale will run approximately 1 hour and five minutes.

The official description for the episode, titled “Mayday”, reads, “June must think about how far she’s willing to go. Serena Joy and Commander Waterford think about a new way forward.”

Read on for a recap of last week’s episode and spoilers for tonight’s.

Last week, during episode 12 (“Sacrifice”), fans watched as June brutally killed Commander Winslow and looked on as Eleanor Lawrence overdosed in her sleep, making it clear that her regard for human life has changed since she was brought into Gilead.

In the promo, above, for Mayday, we see June embark on her mission to bring the children out of Gilead. The question is, with all the help she has received, will her plan work?

And what about Nick? Fans have started to go crazy, considering that Nick’s essentially disappeared since we found out he had something to do with Gilead being brought into existence. But where is he now?

Some of the top theories include Nick helping June on her quest to save the children. Others think he might be gone for good, even though IMDB lists him as being part of the episode.

Luckily, all the hard work the cast and crew have put into the show won’t be overlooked. The series has been nominated for eleven Emmys, despite the fact that it is out of contention in the group categories. (Fans may have noticed that the series is absent from a number of the major Emmy categories, and that’s all to do with the Emmys eligibility rules. To compete for an Emmy, a show must air at least half of its season between June 1- of the year preceding the ceremony- and May 31-of the year of the ceremony. The show’s third season didn’t drop until June 5, meaning it will be largely out of contention.)

This year, The Handmaid’s Tale is nominated in the categories of production design, sound mixing, costumes, editing, and music competition. To date, it has taken home 44 Emmy nominations– some of which are in the category of Guest Actress, Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actress, Supporting Actress, Writing, and more.

Be sure to tune into The Handmaid’s Tale tonight on Hulu at 12 am ET to see how the finale unravels.