The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 12: ‘Sacrifice’ Spoilers

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 episode 12, titled “Sacrifice,” airs Wednesday, August 7 at 12 a.m. ET. The show airs on Tuesday, August 6 at 11 p.m. CT, and 9 p.m. PT. The official Hulu description for the episode reads: “Gilead leadership is rocked by losses of their own; Luke and Moira adjust to new arrivals in Canada; A tragedy strikes the Lawrence household.” (SPOILERS ahead, so turn back if you’re not caught up!)

Last week’s episode was one of the most intense episodes of the season, and finally gained a little bit of momentum after several very slow episodes. Not only did we see Fred Waterford get tricked into crossing the boarder into Canada (and his subsequent arrest), June also violently killed Commander Winslow after he attacked her at Jezebels. Despite how much Winslow definitely deserved it, it was still a pretty cringe-worthy scene to watch, as June stabbed him 37 times with a pen and then crushed his skull in with a statue.

The episode ended with Joseph Lawrence handing June a gun after bringing her back home from Jezebels. After she cleans up and walks back downstairs, he hands her a pistol and says “they’ll be coming for us,” so clearly the Lawrence household plans to fight back, although the synopsis promises some tragedy involving the Lawrences, so somebody is probably going to die.

The promo for tonight’s episode will cover the aftermath of Serena’s decision to betray her husband. Although she might have done it for the right reasons, she is clearly questioning her decision to lead him to his arrest. It’s still unclear if Serena set the arrest up with Mark Tuello, or if she had trusted that Tuello would get her and Fred to safety, but it’s pretty unlikely that she had no idea her war criminal husband was going to be arrested if he crossed the boarder. Either way, she can be seen sobbing and begging Fred to understand why she did what she did, and it doesn’t look like he plans on forgiving her anytime soon (does he have his hands around her throat?!).

Serena apparently wasn’t arrested with Fred, although it did look like they were cuffing her during last week’s episode. A clip shows her dressed in normal street clothes after arriving in Canada, and she might even be meeting with Luke and Moira to see Nicole. Again, none of that is clear, and it would be shocking to see Luke and Moira just suddenly decide to trust this woman who helped abuse, rape and torture June for years, but we will likely see how that all plays out during tonight’s episode.

Viewers will also get to finally see Luke confront his wife’s captor and rapist, as he visits Fred in prison and tells him he is going to “rot in this jail knowing that your wife betrayed you.” The two also appear to have a heart-to-heart during Luke’s visit, because Fred tells him that June is no longer the same person.

“The June Osborne that you knew doesn’t exist anymore,” he tells Luke as the cameras cut over to June who is cocking the gun that Lawrence gave her and readying herself to fight. “Gilead’s changed her. I changed her.”

It looks like Rita wants to get in on June’s plan to help get children out of Gilead. During the promo below, the two meet at the grocery store and talk quietly over a bin of potatoes, and she tells her about Serena’s goodbye, and how she was “kind” when she left. June doesn’t buy it, and knows Serena is up to something. Rita also tells her she wants to help the Marthas smuggle out children.

If you’re not caught up to episode 12 just yet, you still have plenty of time to binge the first 11 episodes of the season. You can also read a recap of episode 11, titled “Liars,” below, if you need a refresher. Tune in Wednesday at 12 a.m. ET (Tuesday at 11 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. PT) to catch the newest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu.

READ NEXT: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3 Episode 11 Recap & Review [LIVE UPDATES]

