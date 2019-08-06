The Quiet Woman Restaurant on RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County is back. The reality series airs its season premiere tonight on Bravo, and like seasons past, the cast will frequent the Quiet Woman Restaurant. The Quiet Woman has been a favorite spot for the cast, and it has served as the backdrop for several dramatic moments. Read on to learn more about the restaurant and its relation to the Real Housewives.

The Quiet Woman Restaurant was founded in 1965 in Orange County. According to their official website, the Quiet Woman “has been a favorite spot for generations of locals. Tucked away behind bougainvillea and brick, the warm, cozy atmosphere welcomes you home whether you are a weekly regular or a first time guest. Contrary to trendy and far from fussy, the QW is all about sophisticated comfort food, well crafted cocktails, a passionate love of wine and a vibrant late night, live music scene after dinner on most nights.”

Kelly Dodd Got Into an Infamous Fight at the Quiet Woman During Season 12

The cast of the Real Housewives of Orange County have made several appearances at the Quiet Woman, and some of the show’s most notable fights have taken place there. Kelly Dodd went after her fellow cast members during a dinner at the restaurant in 2017, and her and Shannon Beador swapped verbal insults before it was cut off. Watch a video of the fight above.

The Quiet Woman offers a plethora of seafood items on their menu, including ceviche, scallops, king crab cake, and swordfish. Those with a penchant for meat will also be pleased, as the restaurant offers mesquite pork, a rack of lamb, babyback ribs, and various steak cuts. Check out the menu for dinner items here.

The Quiet Woman Has Been Open Since 1965 & Has Several Seafood Options

There are nightly music performances by singer and songwriter Katelyn Marie and rock outfit the Brian Barrett Band. “You might miss the barely there stage crammed into the corner, but the QW packs a lot into 2600 square feet and when the clock ticks 9/9:30 that stage comes to life with an explosive show of talent,” the site teases. “Experience our vibrant live music scene most nights after dinner service with an expansive bar menu until close.”

The restaurant also prides itself on its calming, pleasant atmosphere. “The QW is the place you go for drinks and appetizers after a day at the beach, at the end of a great day, at the end of a miserable day, to celebrate a birthday, for a casual dinner, for an extravagant dinner, with your kids, without your kids, when everyone in your party all wants different food,” the website details.

“It’s the place where you wind up sharing a platter of Kushi oysters with a friendly stranger from Boston sitting next to you – just because,” the “Our Story” section adds. “It’s the place where you linger for longer than you should: drinking one more drink than you should, talking about the meaning of life while sinking deeper and deeper into a curved black booth.”