Tiffany and Ronald Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Tiffany and Ronald Smith, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, recently welcomed their daughter Carley Rose to the world on July 3, 2019. Tonight’s episode of the show features a clip of Tiffany telling her son Daniel that he was going to be a big brother, and the video is adorable.

The couple kept the news of their pregnancy a secret until Carley’s birth, likely due to contractual obligations with TLC. Check out the sweet clip of Daniel below, and keep reading for details on Tiffany and Ronald’s daughter Carley:

Carley Was Born on July 3, 2019 & Weighed 8 lbs 3 oz

Tiffany and Ronald welcomed Carley Rose, their first child together, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Carley weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz and measured 19 inches at birth.

“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part,” Tiffany said, according to People. “But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!” the reality star informed the publication.

“When they put my baby on me, all of my pain was gone and all I felt was her warmth and the love and support of my family,” Tiffany told People. “My mom, who held my hand through it all, and Ronald, who was on a video call with me from the moment I went into labor until childbirth.”

Carley’s Name Was Originally Going to be Camila

The couple settled on the name Carley Rose shortly before she was born. The reality star told People that she and Ronald had originally planned to name her Camila, but Tiffany changed her mind after a few long conversations with her growing belly.