Tiffany and Ronald Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Tiffany and Ronald Smith welcomed their daughter Carley Rose to the world on July 3, 2019. Read on for an update on the happy little family.
Tiffany and Ronald Smith, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, recently welcomed their daughter Carley Rose to the world on July 3, 2019. Tonight’s episode of the show features a clip of Tiffany telling her son Daniel that he was going to be a big brother, and the video is adorable.
The couple kept the news of their pregnancy a secret until Carley’s birth, likely due to contractual obligations with TLC. Check out the sweet clip of Daniel below, and keep reading for details on Tiffany and Ronald’s daughter Carley:
Carley Was Born on July 3, 2019 & Weighed 8 lbs 3 oz
Tiffany and Ronald welcomed Carley Rose, their first child together, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Carley weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz and measured 19 inches at birth.
“Carley’s arrival into this world was a mother’s biggest sacrifice, the giving-birth part,” Tiffany said, according to People. “But she was worth every contraction, every cry, all of it!” the reality star informed the publication.
“When they put my baby on me, all of my pain was gone and all I felt was her warmth and the love and support of my family,” Tiffany told People. “My mom, who held my hand through it all, and Ronald, who was on a video call with me from the moment I went into labor until childbirth.”
Carley’s Name Was Originally Going to be Camila
The couple settled on the name Carley Rose shortly before she was born. The reality star told People that she and Ronald had originally planned to name her Camila, but Tiffany changed her mind after a few long conversations with her growing belly.
“We struggled every day trying to find a name we were in love with. From early on until three months before her arrival, her name was almost Camila! But then I would talk to my belly and it didn’t feel right,” she told People. “One day I called Ronald and told him I found a name I fell in love with and it made my heart so warm. He agreed he loved it. It just came to me out of nowhere, but it felt so right.”
Tiffany gave birth in America, and although Ronald wasn’t with her when she delivered Carley, he and his mother video-chatted with Tiffany while she was in labor. “I feel so much love and joy inside. Everything was perfect,” Tiffany told People.
The Couple Often Posts Photos & Videos of Their Little Family on Instagram
Tiffany and Ronald appear to be in absolute marital bliss following their wedding and the birth of their daughter. Both reality stars often update Instagram with pictures and videos of their little family, often accompanied with sweet, gushy captions about how happy their lives are, and how blessed they are to have such a perfect, healthy family.
“Well I frickin love her so much now I can’t breathe UGH,” Tiffany captioned the video above, which shows her accidentally startling her daughter, who then begins smiling cutely. Ronald also posts pictures of his family, including several sweet pictures of he and Daniel getting ready for the wedding and a few pictures of Carley when she turned one month old.
“Happy one month to our precious little angel Carley Rose Smith we are truly blessed to have you in our lives.. Daddys princess,” he wrote on August 6.
