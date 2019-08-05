Are Tiffany & Ronald Still Together? 8/5/2019 Update

Tiffany and Ronald Smith, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, are still together and going strong, judging by their Instagram page. The couple recently welcomed a daughter to the world – Carley Rose – and are happily raising her together in South Africa. Tiffany and Ronald’s wedding will be highlighted on tonight’s episode of the show.

The happy couple first met when Tiffany was vacationing in South Africa with a few friends. The two quickly fell in love and started making plans for Tiffany and her son Daniel to move halfway across the world to be with him.

Tiffany has frequently gushed about her connection with Ronald and how they just “clicked” so well together the night they met. She posted a picture on Instagram from the first time they met (above), captioned “Without the people in this photo my story could absolutely not be possible. All the right circumstances at the right time.”

“Me and him just had so much chemistry,” she said of their first meeting. “I went back to South Africa six months later and on that trip he actually proposed to me on that same cliff that he took me [the first night]. I was so happy. I never felt like this in my entire life.” “He’s going to kill me hehehe he sang this song to me in the car right before proposing it was the corniest sweetest thing ever,” she wrote on the video below, which shows Ronald singing a sweet love song during their drive to the cliff. View this post on Instagram He’s going to kill me hehehe he sang this song to me in the car right before proposing it was the corniest sweetest thing ever (not this day)🤫😬😬❤️ #90dayfiance #90daystheotherway A post shared by Tiffany & Ronald Smith (@tiffanyronaldsmith) on May 27, 2019 at 11:44am PDT The couple often posts pictures of their life together in South Africa. Tiffany was forced to move to Ronald’s home country after finding out his criminal record barred him from receiving a U.S. visa. Although Tiffany and Ronald have faced plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship, including dealing with Ronald’s gambling addiction, the two have clearly come a long way towards building their very own happily ever after. Tiffany recently posted another cute video on Instagram of the two in a car. She starts the video by telling Ronald that she loves him, and they joke about Ronald being an “asshole” because he won’t let Tiffany sleep in the same bed with him the night before the wedding. He replies “it’s tradition” and she jokes “tradition my ass.” It appears the video was taken the night before their wedding, and Tiffany just recently posted it in honor of the upcoming episode of the show, which highlights their big day.

Tune in Monday nights at 9/8c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC.

