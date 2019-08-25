Tim’s Ex-Fiancé Veronica on 90 Day Fiancé: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Timothy and Jeniffer, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, have been clashing over Tim’s relationship with his ex-fiancé Veronica, whom Jeniffer believes is too involved in Tim’s life.

So who is Veronica, and what is her relationship to Tim? Why is she calling her ex to check in on him when he is in Colombia with the intention of proposing to his long-distance girlfriend Jeniffer? Here’s what we know about Tim’s ex-fiancé Veronica, her daughter Chloe, and her relationship with Tim:

1. Tim & Veronica Dated For Several Years & Remain ‘Best Friends’ Today

Veronica and Tim dated for several years, since her daughter was just an infant. During the first episode of the season, viewers were introduced to Veronica and her 12-year-old daughter Chloe. Tim noted that the two were together for several years and engaged for two before they called it quits, although the duo remained “best friends” following the split.

Veronica has shared “throwback” photos of her and Tim on Instagram, much to Jeniffer’s dismay. She continues to call and check in on Tim on the show, despite the fact that he is in a committed relationship with Jeniffer and visiting her in Colombia, which doesn’t sit well with the Colombian model.

2. Tim Helped Veronica Raise Her Daughter Chloe & He Often Gushes About Her on Camera

Chloe was just under 2-years-old when Tim and Veronica first got together, according to Your Tango. Tim has helped Veronica raise Chloe her entire life, and she even calls him “daddy” to this day. Although Tim and Veronica called off the romantic aspect of their relationship, they remained friends after the split and continue to co-parent Chloe today.

“My daughter is very witty,” Tim said of Chloe, according to Newsweek. “She’s got some great responses and the internet was just thrilled. She’s the smartest person and she’s got a really good sense of humor. Even though she’s 12, she has the opinion of a grown-up. To be honest, I enjoyed seeing her on the screen more than myself.”

3. Veronica Worries That Tim Will Shirk His Responsibilities to Her & Chloe Because of Jeniffer

Veronica and Chloe aren’t sold on the idea of Tim heading to Colombia to propose to Jeniffer. According to Your Tango, Veronica is worried Tim will “shirk” his responsibilities to her and Chloe, and Chloe even told the cameras during an earlier episode of the show that she thinks he’s “lost his ever lovin’ mind.”

In the clip above, Veronica confronts Tim on his decision to propose to Jeniffer, telling him “You’re talking marriage with some person you’ve never met.” She goes on to ask him “where do Chloe and I fit into that?” so she is clearly concerned that Tim will leave them behind on his journey to marry Jeniffer.

4. She Gave Him Back His Engagement Ring So He Could Propose to Jeniffer

Before Tim left for Colombia, Veronica threw him a going-away party to say goodbye. Tim told Jeniffer that Veronica was throwing him the party, and she wasn’t thrilled. She and Tim got into a fight over a selfie Veronica and Tim took together, and Veronica felt bad, so she decided to give Tim his old engagement ring back (the same one he gave her several years ago), so he could give it to Jeniffer when he got to Colombia.

In the clip above, Tim tells Veronica that he is serious about Jeniffer and “whether [Veronica] is on board or not, it’s going to happen.” Veronica says she understands, and gives him back his engagement ring, saying “I know, that’s why I decided to give you a gift that might help you, if it works out for you,” and hands him back the ring.

5. Jeniffer Doesn’t Like How Close They Are & Thinks Veronica Acts Like Tim’s Wife

Although both Tim and Jeniffer appear to be crazy about each other, Tim’s relationship with Veronica doesn’t sit well with Jeniffer. The trailer for season 3 (above) shows the two arguing in a vehicle after Veronica apparently called Tim while he was in Colombia to check in on him. Jeniffer asks Tim if he’d like it if she was still friends with her exes.

“You want me to be friends with my exes too?” she asks him angrily. “And they call me and tell me ‘did you eat?’ What the f–k, is she your wife or what?”

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Timothy and Jeniffer (and Veronica) on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

