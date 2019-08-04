Timothy and Jeniffer on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Timothy and Jeniffer, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, will feature on season 3 of the upcoming TLC spinoff. It looks like Timothy is taking on the role of Love After Lockup‘s “Michael” while appearing on Before the 90 Days, as the reality star appears to be involved in a love triangle between his Columbian girlfriend and ex-fiance.

Timothy, 38, met Columbian-beauty Jeniffer online, and the two instantly hit it off. During this season of the show, Timothy is planning to travel to Columbia to meet his new beau in person, but he worries that his relationship with his ex-fiance Veronica might not sit well with Jeniffer.

Here’s what we know about Timothy and Jeniffer (and Veronica):

Timothy Met Jeniffer on a Dating Website & Didn’t Think She Would Return His Advances

The two met on a dating site and immediately hit it off, despite Timothy believing Jeniffer was out of his league. He didn’t think she would respond to his advances, but he did and the two quickly fell in love. However, he seems to be questioning his relationship with the Columbian model, which might put a strain on their relationship moving forward.

“Jeniffer is even prettier than I thought she’d be so now I’m like ‘wow this girl really might be out of my league,'” he tells the cameras in the promo below while Jeniffer models on the street.

According to E! Online, Timothy planned to travel to Columbia to pop the question, but the two ran into a few problems along the way. Read on for more information.

Timothy Remained Close to His Ex-Fiancé Following Their Split & Jeniffer Isn’t Comfortable With Their Relationship

Although both Timothy and Jeniffer appear smitten with each other, it looks like there might be another woman in the picture that Jeniffer isn’t completely comfortable with. Timothy is still very close to his ex-fiancé Veronica, and his ex apparently makes regular phone calls to the reality star to check up on him, which doesn’t sit well with Jeniffer.

The trailer for season 3 (above) shows the two arguing in a vehicle after Veronica apparently called Timothy. Jeniffer asks Timothy if he’d like it if she was still friends with her exes.

“You want me to be friends with my exes too?” she asks him angrily. “And they call me and tell me ‘did you eat?’ What the f–k, is she your wife or what?” It doesn’t look like Jeniffer wants Veronica in her boyfriend’s life anymore, so Timothy will likely have to figure out what to do about his ex before popping the question to Jeniffer.

Jeniffer Has a Young Daughter Whom Timothy Loves & Hopes to Help Raise, Although He Worries He Won’t Be a Good Step-Father

On top of the drama with Timothy’s ex, he is also worried about taking on the role of being a step-father to Jeniffer’s young daughter. Although Distractify claims that Jeniffer “loves that [Timothy] cares for her 18-month-old daughter, even though he is not the father,” it looks like Timothy is buckling under the pressure of being a good role model and step-father to the little girl.

Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch Timothy and Jeniffer on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

