Tina Kandelaki: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tina Kandelaki, 43, a Russian journalist of Georgian heritage, is the second person in recent days to accuse singer Katy Perry of sexual harassment. The TV host told a Russian newspaper that she decided to speak up about an alleged encounter she had with Perry after seeing model Josh Kloss come forward.

Kloss worked on Perry’s music video for “Teenage Dream” in 2009. He alleges that Perry exposed his penis to a crowd of people at a party. Perry has not commented on the alleged incident.

Kandelaki claims that Perry attempted to kiss her at a private party. The newspaper did not specify when the alleged encounter took place.

Heavy has reached out to the Universal Music Group for comment from Katy Perry or her team on the allegation by Kandelaki.

1. Tina Kandelaki Claims Katy Perry Tried to Kiss Her at a Private Party

Tina Kandelaki spoke out to the Russian entertainment website StarHit after seeing the reports about Josh Kloss’ allegations against Katy Perry.

Kandelaki claimed that Perry came on to her at a private party after becoming visibly intoxicated. Kandelaki said she managed to push Perry away from her, and that the singer moved on to other people at the party.

Translated from Russian, Kandelaki told the news outlet: “Once I was invited to a private party with Katy Perry, where she, being pretty tipsy, chose me as an object for the manifestation of her passion. I managed to fight back, strength training was not in vain, and Katie instantly found a new victim for kisses, hugs and dirty dances. As far as I can tell, there were no casualties at the party, but I won’t be surprised at the stream of memories of unhappy fans who for years carried this inside themselves, and now they suddenly remembered the scolded dignity.”

2. Tina Kandelaki is a TV Producer & Business Owner

Tina Kandelaki is a business owner and journalist in Russia. Her Instagram bio, translated from Russia, includes that she is a “General Producer” for the MatchTV Channel. It appears to be dedicated to sports coverage in Russia.

Kandelaki also owns a restaurant called TinaTin in Moscow. According to the company’s website, many of the dishes were inspired by Kandelaki’s mother, who is reportedly of Armenian descent. Kandelaki wrote on the website, “Georgians are always obsessed with two passions – love and food, and I cant say that food looses [sic] this battle.”

Kandelaki’s business interests include makeup. She states in her Instagram bio that she is the “Brand Founder” of a cosmetics line called Ansaligy.

3. Tina Kandelaki is Best Known as a TV Host in Russia

Russian news outlets describe Tina Kandelaki primarily as a TV presenter and producer. She reportedly began her career as a journalist in Tbilisi, Georgia, before moving to Moscow.

Kandelaki’s TV hosting career in Russia has included hosting game shows, a political program and a talk show called “Details” in which she interviewed celebrity guests. According to the Russian website “Beautiful Rus,” Kandelaki has won awards for her TV work, including “Best Talk Show TV Presenter” in 2006.

The website adds that Kendelaki was the co-owner of the Apostol Media Group, which “produces TV-programs for leading Russian TV channels and provides a full spectrum of PR services.” It’s unclear exactly when Kendelaki left the company. She listed herself as a “past” co-owner of the company on her official Facebook page.

4. Tina Kandelaki Also Works as a Model

Tina Kandelaki’s professional resume includes posing as the face of multiple brands. She wrote on her official Facebook page, translated from Russia, that she “has repeatedly become the face of key Russian and international brands, including Procter & Gamble, Audi, Diane von Furstenberg. In 2012, Tina became the highest-paid star in Russia by signing a contract with Oriflame.”

Kandelaki has acting credits as well. Her page on IMDB.com states that she appeared in a thriller called the Interceptor in 2009. She is also credited for an appearance in a TV series called “Papiny dochki” in 2007.

5. Tina Kandelaki Has Two Children & Was Originally From Georgia

Tina Kandelaki was born and raised in Georgia. According to her personal Facebook page, she attended college at the Tbilisi State University in her native country. She first studied medicine before switching her focus to journalism.

Later on in her career, Kandelaki earned a degree from the Russian State University for the Humanities.

Kandelaki has two children from her first marriage, Melaniya and Leontiy. She and husband Andrey Kondrakhin divorced in 2010. Kandelaki is now married to Russian entreprenaur Vasiliy Brovko.