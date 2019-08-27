TV Premieres & Schedule for September 2019

September is right around the corner, which means dozens of your favorite TV series, competitions and sitcoms are returning for the fall season. This month is packed full of excellent new premieres and series returns, including shows like American Horror Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Grey’s Anatomy and Blue Bloods, to name a few. A slew of animated series are making a comeback as well, including Family Guy, South Park, Bob’s Burgers and The Simpsons, as well as popular sitcoms like The Ranch and the final season of Modern Family. Fans of reality competition shows also have The Masked Singer and The Voice to look forward this month.

The following is a list of all September, 2019 TV premiere dates for most major shows on most major networks and streaming platforms. I will continue to update this article throughout the month as more shows are announced, but if I missed anything feel free shoot me an email and I will happily update the post. All times are listed in Eastern and Central time.

Note: the list below only consists of new series premieres, docu-series air dates, and continuing season premieres, and does NOT include made-for-TV original movies, stand-alone documentaries, stand-up comedies, series specials, holiday specials or awards ceremonies airing throughout the month. We focus strictly on TV series.

Here’s what’s coming to TV in September:

Sunday, September 1, 2019

6/5 PM: Snapped (Oxygen, Season 26)

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

10/9 PM: Greenleaf (OWN, Season 4)

(OWN, Season 4) 10/9 PM: Mayans M.C. (FX, Season 2)

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

3/2 AM: Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu, Series Premiere)

(Hulu, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Dog’s Most Wanted (WGN, Series Premiere)

(WGN, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo, Season 4)

Thursday, September 5, 2019

8/7 PM: Activate (National Geographic Channel, Series Premiere)

(National Geographic Channel, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Campus Eats (Cooking Channel, Series Premiere)

Friday, September 6, 2019

3/2 AM: Archibald’s Next Big Thing (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Elite (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Hip Hop Evolution (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: The Spy (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 9/8 AM: Titans (DC Universe, Season 2)

(DC Universe, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Couples Therapy (Showtime, Series Premiere)

(Showtime, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik (Comedy Central, Series Premiere)

Saturday, September 7, 2019

3/2 AM: Arthdal Chronicles (Netflix, Season 1.5)

(Netflix, Season 1.5) 8/7 PM: WOW: Women of Wrestling (AXS TV, Season 2)

(AXS TV, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN, Season 2)

Sunday, September 8, 2019

8/7 PM: Air Disasters (Smithsonian Channel, Season 13)

(Smithsonian Channel, Season 13) 8/7 PM: Married to Medicine (Bravo, Season 7)

(Bravo, Season 7) 9/8 PM: Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E!, Season 17)

(E!, Season 17) 10/9 PM: Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall (ID, Season 6)

(ID, Season 6) 10/9 PM: Dog: Impossible (Nat Geo Wild, Series Premiere)

Monday, September 9, 2019

9/8 PM: The Deuce (HBO, Season 3)

(HBO, Season 3) 9/8 PM: A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV, 90-Minute Series Premiere)

(HGTV, 90-Minute Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: A Wedding and a Murder (Oxygen, Season 2 Premiere/Special Time)

(Oxygen, Season 2 Premiere/Special Time) 10:30/9:30 PM: One of a Kind (HGTV, Season 2 Premiere/Special Time)

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

7/6 PM: Dinner Takes All (BYUtv, Season 2)

(BYUtv, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Battle of the Ages (BYUtv, Season 2)

(BYUtv, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Mr. Mercedes (Audience, Season 3)

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

7/6 PM: The Fixers (BYUtv, Series Premiere)

(BYUtv, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: NFL: The Grind (Epix, Series Premiere)

(Epix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Random Acts (BYUtv, Season 5)

(BYUtv, Season 5) 9:30/8:30 PM: Making Good (BYUtv, Series Premiere)

Thursday, September 12, 2019

3/2 AM: The I-Land (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8:30/7:30 PM: Mixtape (AXS TV, Series Premiere)

(AXS TV, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Brian Johnson’s Life on the Road (AXS TV, Series Premiere)

(AXS TV, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Mr. Inbetween (FX, Season 2)

Friday, September 13, 2019

Midnight/11 PM: This Close (Sundance TV, Season 2)

(Sundance TV, Season 2) 3/2 AM: The Chef Show (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: El Corazon de Sergio Ramos (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: The Ranch (Netflix, Season 4)

(Netflix, Season 4) 3/2 AM: Unbelievable (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Undone (Amazon, Series Premiere)

(Amazon, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Red Bull Peaking (The CW, Series Premiere)

(The CW, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Murder in the Bayou (Showtime, Series Premiere)

(Showtime, Series Premiere) 11/10 PM: Room 104 (HBO, Season 3)

Saturday, September 14, 2019

7/6 PM: Maigret (Ovation, Season 2)

(Ovation, Season 2) 9/8 PM: 48 Hours (CBS, Season 33 Premiere/Special Time)

Sunday, September 15, 2019

8/7 PM: Country Music (PBS, Series Premiere)

(PBS, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: Paul Shaffer Plus One (AXS TV, Series Premiere)

(AXS TV, Series Premiere) 8:30/7:30 PM: The Top Ten Revealed (AXS TV, Season 4)

(AXS TV, Season 4) 9/8 PM: Carnival Eats (Cooking Channel, Season 8)

Monday, September 16, 2019

8/7 PM: Dancing with the Stars (ABC, Season 28)

(ABC, Season 28) 9/8 PM: Live Rescue (A&E, Season 2)

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

3/2 AM: The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The American Game (ESPN, Series Premiere)

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

8/7 PM: WWE NXT (USA Network, Season Premiere)

(USA Network, Season Premiere) 10/9 PM: American Horror Story: Camp Redwood (FX, Season 9)

Thursday, September 19, 2019

9/8 PM: Bringing Up Bates (UP, Season 8.5)

(UP, Season 8.5) 9/8 PM: The Greatest (ESPN, Series Premiere)

(ESPN, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Parent Trip (BYUtv, Series Premiere)

Friday, September 20, 2019

3/2 AM: Criminal (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Disenchantment (Netflix, Season 1.5)

(Netflix, Season 1.5) 3/2 AM: Fastest Car (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Live PD (A&E, Season 4)

(A&E, Season 4) 10/9 PM: Voices on PBS (PBS, Season 3)

Sunday, September 22, 2019

7/6 PM: Hetty Feather (BYUtv, Season 5)

(BYUtv, Season 5) 7:30/6:30 PM: Dwight in Shining Armor (BYUtv, Season 2)

(BYUtv, Season 2) 8/7 PM: The Circus (Showtime, Season 4.5)

(Showtime, Season 4.5) 8/7 PM: Relative Race (BYUtv, Season 6)

(BYUtv, Season 6) 9/8 PM: Hunt for Eagle 56 (Smithsonian Channel, Series Premiere)

Monday, September 23, 2019

3/2 AM: Team Kaylie (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 8/7 PM: 9-1-1 (FOX, Season 3)

(FOX, Season 3) 8/7 PM: The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 2)

(CBS, Season 2) 8/7 PM: The Voice (NBC, Season 17)

(NBC, Season 17) 8:30/7:30 PM: Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, Series Premiere)

(CBS, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: All Rise (CBS, Series Premiere)

(CBS, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network, Season 5)

(Food Network, Season 5) 9/8 PM: Prodigal Son (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Bluff City Law (NBC, Series Premiere)

(NBC, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Bull (CBS, Season 4)

(CBS, Season 4) 10/9 PM: The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 3)

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

8/7 PM: The Conners (ABC, Season 2)

(ABC, Season 2) 8/7 PM: NCIS (CBS, Season 17)

(CBS, Season 17) 8/7 PM: The Resident (FOX, Season 3)

(FOX, Season 3) 8:30/7:30 PM: Bless This Mess (ABC, Season 2)

(ABC, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Empire (FOX, Season 6)

(FOX, Season 6) 9/8 PM: FBI (CBS, Season 2)

(CBS, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Mixed-ish (ABC, Series Premiere)

(ABC, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: This Is Us (NBC, Season 4)

(NBC, Season 4) 9:30/8:30 PM: Black-ish (ABC, Season 6)

(ABC, Season 6) 10/9 PM: Emergence (ABC, Series Premiere)

(ABC, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, Season 6)

(CBS, Season 6) 10/9 PM: New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 2)

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

3/2 AM: Abstract: The Art of Design (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 3/2 AM: Glitch (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 8/7 PM: Chicago Med (NBC, Season 5)

(NBC, Season 5) 8/7 PM: The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 7)

(ABC, Season 7) 8/7 PM: The Masked Singer (FOX, Two-Hour Season 2 Premiere)

(FOX, Two-Hour Season 2 Premiere) 8/7 PM: Survivor (CBS, 90-Minute Season 39 Premiere)

(CBS, 90-Minute Season 39 Premiere) 8:30/7:30 PM: Schooled (ABC, Season 2)

(ABC, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 8)

(NBC, Season 8) 9/8 PM: Modern Family (ABC, Season 11)

(ABC, Season 11) 9:30/8:30 PM: Single Parents (ABC, Season 2)

(ABC, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Chicago PD (NBC, Season 7)

(NBC, Season 7) 10/9 PM: It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, Season 14)

(FXX, Season 14) 10/9 PM: South Park (Comedy Central, Season 23)

(Comedy Central, Season 23) 10/9 PM: Stumptown (ABC, Series Premiere)

(ABC, Series Premiere) 10:30/9:30 PM: Crank Yankers (Comedy Central, Season 5)

Thursday, September 26, 2019

3/2 AM: Creepshow (Shudder, Series Premiere)

(Shudder, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Explained (Netflix, Season 2)

(Netflix, Season 2) 8/7 PM: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 16)

(ABC, Season 16) 8/7 PM: Superstore (NBC, Season 5)

(NBC, Season 5) 8/7 PM: Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 3)

(CBS, Season 3) 8:30/7:30 PM: Perfect Harmony (NBC, Series Premiere)

(NBC, Series Premiere) 8:30/7:30 PM: The Unicorn (CBS, Series Premiere)

(CBS, Series Premiere) 9/8 PM: The Good Place (NBC, Season 4)

(NBC, Season 4) 9/8 PM: A Million Little Things (ABC, Season 2)

(ABC, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Mom (CBS, Season 7)

(CBS, Season 7) 9:30/8:30 PM: Carol’s Second Act (CBS, Series Premiere)

(CBS, Series Premiere) 9:30/8:30 PM: Sunnyside (NBC, Series Premiere)

(NBC, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: Evil (CBS, Series Premiere)

(CBS, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, Season 6)

(ABC, Season 6) 10/9 PM: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, Season 21)

(NBC, Season 21) 10/9 PM: Untold Stories of Hip Hop (WE, Series Premiere)

Friday, September 27, 2019

3/2 AM: Bard of Blood (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Dreamworks Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: El Marginal (Netflix, Season 3)

(Netflix, Season 3) 3/2 AM: The Politician (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Skylines (Netflix, Series Premiere)

(Netflix, Series Premiere) 3/2 AM: Vis a Vis (aka Locked Up) (Netflix, Season 4)

(Netflix, Season 4) 8/7 PM: American Housewife (ABC, Season 4)

(ABC, Season 4) 8/7 PM: Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Season 10)

(CBS, Season 10) 8:30/7:30 PM: Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, Season 6)

(ABC, Season 6) 9/8 PM: Magnum P.I. (CBS, Season 2)

(CBS, Season 2) 10/9 PM: Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 10)

(CBS, Season 10) 10/9 PM: Van Helsing (Syfy, Season 4)

Saturday, September 28, 2019

11:30/10:30 PM: Saturday Night Live (NBC, Season 45)

Sunday, September 29, 2019

7/6 PM: America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 30)

(ABC, Season 30) 7:30/6:30 PM: 60 Minutes (CBS, Season 52)

(CBS, Season 52) 8/7 PM: The Durrells in Corfu (PBS, Season 4)

(PBS, Season 4) 8/7 PM: The Simpsons (FOX, Season 31)

(FOX, Season 31) 8:30/7:30 PM: Bless the Harts (FOX, Series Premiere)

(FOX, Series Premiere) 8:30/7:30 PM: God Friended Me (CBS, Season 2)

(CBS, Season 2) 9/8 PM: Bob’s Burgers (FOX, Season 10)

(FOX, Season 10) 9/8 PM: Halloween Wars (Food Network, Season 9)

(Food Network, Season 9) 9/8 PM: Poldark (PBS, Season 5)

(PBS, Season 5) 9/8 PM: Shark Tank (ABC, Season 11)

(ABC, Season 11) 9:30/8:30 PM: Family Guy (FOX, Season 17)

(FOX, Season 17) 9:30/8:30 PM: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 11)

(CBS, Season 11) 10/9 PM: Godfather of Harlem (Epix, Series Premiere)

(Epix, Series Premiere) 10/9 PM: The Rookie (ABC, Season 2)

Monday, September 30, 2019

7/6 PM: Show Offs (BYUtv, Season 2)

(BYUtv, Season 2) 7:30/6:30 PM: Tricked (BYUtv, Season 3)

(BYUtv, Season 3) 8/7 PM: Studio C (BYUtv, Season 10)

(BYUtv, Season 10) 10/9 PM: Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network, Series Premiere)

READ NEXT: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Premiere: When Will the Show Return?

