Valerie Harper’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Valerie Harper, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda actress who has died of cancer, leaves behind a daughter and a loving husband she praised as her caretaker.

For years, Harper waged a highly publicized battle with cancer. She was 80-years-old at the time of her death on August 30, 2019.

Variety reported that she “was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009 and with a rare brain cancer in 2013.” In 2017, Harper told People Magazine that her cancer was supposed to be fatal four years before that. “I’m still here,” Harper told the magazine then. “I still have cancer, but I’m okay and most of my days are good.”

“Valerie Harper has passed away. It was confirmed through a family member. She passed away at 10:06AM this morning,” ABC 7 journalist Ryan Sprouse wrote on Twitter on August 30, 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Harper Said Her Husband Was a ‘Fabulous Caregiver’

In an interview with People Magazine, Valerie Harper revealed that she was given three months to live in 2013 after her cancer diagnosis. Specifically, the magazine reported that she was “diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis,” describing that as “a condition that occurs when cancer cells spread into the fluid-filled membrane surrounding the brain, known as the meninges.”

According to Medscape, Leptomeningeal carcinomatosis (LC) “is a rare complication of cancer in which the disease spreads to the membranes (meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. LC occurs in approximately 5% of people with cancer and is usually terminal. If left untreated, median survival is 4-6 weeks; if treated, median survival is 2-3 months.”

Harper praised her husband in an interview with Fox News. “I happen to have a fabulous caregiver who is my husband, Tony Cacciotti. He’s been taking care of everything. Everything in my life. It’s just the most wonderful thing,” she said in 2017.

“In fact, my husband doesn’t let me go anywhere alone. He drives me everywhere. He’s incredible. So I have a setup that’s very good.”

She said the cancer had moved to the lining of her brain, telling Fox News, “[The doctor] said, ‘You know, I hate to tell you this, but this disease that you now have — it’s not the brain. It’s the lining of the brain,’” explained Harper. “‘This is very difficult. There’s no cure. We don’t have a pill. We don’t have anything that works really well. We can’t get the medication to hit what you need to hit.’”

2. Valerie Harper’s Husband Wrote That He Couldn’t Bear to Put Her in Hospice Care

On July 23, 2019, Harper’s husband Tony Cacciotti shared a message on Facebook about his wife’s condition. He wrote:

“I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can’t [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I won’t because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she’s been here on earth.

We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible.

There are two special ANGELS on this planet masquerading as humans who live and work together, that have made it possible to have all of Val’s needs taken care of.

For those of you who have been in this position, you will totally understand that “it’s hard letting go.” So as long as I’m able and capable, I’ll be where I belong right beside her.

Many, many thanks for your outpouring of kindness and support.”

A GoFundMe page was organized to raise money for Harper’s medical care. “Valerie has been grateful over the years for the medical breakthroughs along this difficult journey but insurance doesn’t cover everything,” the page read. “There are unrelenting medical costs on a continuous basis. Valerie is currently taking a multitude of medications and chemotherapy drugs as well as going through extreme physical and painful challenges now with around the clock, 24/7 care immediately needed which is not covered by insurance. This is just part of the daily cost that is without a doubt a financial burden that could never be met alone. This GoFundMe initiative from Tony, is to ensure she receives the best care possible.” More than $66,000 was raised.

3. Harper Leaves Behind a Daughter Cristina, Who Described Her Mom as ‘Full of Joy’

According to US Magazine, Cacciotti married Harper in 1987 and together they had a daughter named Cristina.

In an interview with Closer Weekly, Cristina Cacciotti described her mother as full of joy and recalled how she would listen to Little Richard and the Beach Boys while cleaning the house.

“A lot of times, we’d be dancing more than working,” Cristina told the magazine. “My mom was just a person filled with joy.” Cristina also described her dad’s grief over Valerie’s cancer battle, saying, “He is terrible when it comes to death. My mom is the center of his world — from personal to professional. She is his everything.”

4. Valerie Harper Was Married Once Before to Actor Richard Schaal

Tony Cacciotti was Valerie Harper’s second husband. She was also married previously to the actor Richard Schaal. Schaal died in 2014 at the age of 86.

His obituary in the Hollywood Reporter described how he was “an early member of Chicago’s famed Second City comedy troupe who appeared often on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spinoffs Rhoda and Phyllis.”

He was married three times; to Harper, Schaal was married from 1964 until their divorce in 1978, according to THR. On the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Schaal played two roles: Howard Arnell and his twin brother, Paul, “both of whom dated Mary Richards,” the entertainment site explained.

5. Valerie Harper’s Parents Were in Sales & Nursing

According to Senior Directory, Harper was born the middle child of Iva McConnell and Howard Harper. He was in sales, and she was a nurse.

“She attributes her social awareness to Mom, a nurse, and her tenacity to Dad, an industrial lighting salesman/sales trainer,” the site reported, adding that Harper’s father’s job required the family to move frequently.

Her mother was described as a “Canadian nurse.”