Vincent & Amber on ‘Love After Lockup’

Vincent and Amber, stars of the hit reality series Love After Lockup, met online after Vincent sent letters to 10 female inmates in the hopes of finding a connection. Vincent was immediately drawn to Amber, who he says responded with “positive energy” and the two have been smitten with each other ever since.

Amber and her mother are both behind bars for drug trafficking, but she is about to be released and she and Vincent are finally going to meet in person. Although Vincent knows he wants to marry Amber, she wants to take things slowly and get to know the man who she’s been writing to for years before tying the knot. Here’s what we know about Vincent and Amber:

The Couple Met After Vincent Wrote to 10 Female Inmates

During a preview for the season 2 premiere, Vincent admits that he wrote to 10 different female inmates with the hopes of finding a connection, which is how he first connected with Amber. Amber said Vincent replied to her profile on “Write a Prisoner” and within a month, Vincent had asked Amber to marry him. However, he says he didn’t ask her to marry him, he told her “you should marry me,” and considers himself a “bold motherf–ker” for doing so.

“I decided to write to ten inmates,” he tells the cameras. “I wasn’t sure who was going to answer, or if they were going to answer, but Amber responded with positive energy which really caught my attention.”

He continued: “Even though I’ve never physically met Amber, we have been dating for 22 months. I want to marry Amber because I feel like we have a strong and genuine connection with each other.”

Amber & Her Mother Both Served Time for Drug Trafficking & Vincent’s Mother Doesn’t Want Him Dating an Ex Convict

In the clip above, Vincent admits to his mother Sandy that both Amber and her own mother were in prison for the same offense, which involved drug trafficking of methamphetamine. Amber was arrested and convicted alongside her mother who is still serving time, and now that Amber is being released, she will be paroled to her ex-cellmate’s mother’s house, as felons aren’t allowed to stay on the base. Although Vincent is eager to introduce Amber to his mother, she is concerned about her son dating a convict who was involved in the drug trade.

“I know people make mistakes but I am concerned, I’m worried. This isn’t the ideal situation, but I cannot control my 30-year-old son. I can’t. I can’t control him,” she says during a confessional in the clip above. “It’s sad because I don’t want him to date an ex convict.”

Although his mother has her reservations about her son marrying an ex-con, she told Vincent that she’d like to come along and meet Amber in person when she is released from prison.

Amber Says They Are ‘As in Love’ As Two People Who Have Never Met Each Other Can Be

Amber tells the cameras that she and Vincent are “as in love as you can be without ever meeting somebody.” She says that her fiance being in the military and having “his sh-t together” is incredibly appealing to her, and she is ready to start her journey with him when she is released from prison.

Amber will have to win over Vincent’s mother before the two can really start their lives together, so fans will have to tune in Fridays at 9/8c on WE tv to catch Vince and Amber’s journey and see how the drama plays out.

