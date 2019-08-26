MTV Video Music Awards 2019 Location: Where Are the VMAs?

For the past few decades, MTV’s Video Music Awards has taken place in a handful of select cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami. All that is set to change tonight, however, as the 2019 VMAs will be held at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Read on to learn more about the VMAs and the history of the Prudential Center.

The venue opened in 2007, and is the home of the NHL team, the New Jersey Devils and the college basketball team, the Seton Hall Pirates. The venue officially seats 16,514 patrons for hockey games and up to 18,711 for basketball. According to the Devils’ organization, Prudential Center has played a major role in the revitalization of the downtown Newark area.

The 2019 VMAs Will Take Place at the Prudential Center In Newark, New Jersey

“We’re treating this like a blizzard,” said Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose. “We’ve had the pope. We’ve had the president. We’ve had the Dalai Lama. Despite the city’s experience with notable guests, Ambrose admits that it will be a challenge to house so many big names in one place. He is asking some downtown businesses to let employees work from home or leave early to ease traffic congestion.

Several of these businesses have spoken to CBS about the difficulties the congestion will pose. “It’s going to be crazy, like when the snow comes, when we have the snow storms. It’s the same thing,” said Angel Diaz, employee of Nick’s Drugs. “Nowhere to park, nowhere to drive, nowhere to move. We’re stuck.” Earl Graham said his employer is heeding the warning and asking all employees to work remotely if possible. “I’m still getting paid but I’m going to stay home,” he revealed. “It’s going to be really crazy, and I think that’s the best thing for it, to have the place shut down.”

Several Newark Streets Will Be Closed During the MTV Event

Listed below are the street closures that will be put into play on Monday, August 26:

Mulberry Street, from Lafayette Street to Market Street

Franklin Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Extended Street Closure)

Franklin Street Monday, August 26th, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. (Extended Street Closure) Mulberry Street, from Raymond Boulevard and Green Street

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Monday, August 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Market Street between Washington Street and McCarter Highway

Edison Place between Broad Street and McCarter Highway

The 2019 VMAs will be hosted by Sebastian Maniscalco. The comedian talked about the pressure of delivering the goods during his recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “(MTV) asked me to be the host in March and I said ‘wow, that’s a big ask,’” he said. “I grew up watching MTV and never thought I’d be the host of this thing. But it sounded like a challenge, something out of my wheelhouse — I’ve never been a host before — so I’m looking forward to it.”

“I didn’t do a deep, deep dive on all the feuding going on in the industry,” Maniscalco added. “I know it from a far, I know some of the artists and some of the songs they sing but my prep has been geared more toward the monologue and introducing the artists and presenters and trying to pepper that with some humor.”