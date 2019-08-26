VMAs 2019 Time, Date & TV Channels

Tonight is the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which is also known as the VMAs, and it’s one of the biggest nights in music. This year’s big event airs on several channels, not just MTV, and it will have encore presentations. If you are wondering how long the show is, what time it starts and ends, what channels to watch, the red carpet schedule, and more details about the show, read on below for our rundown.

VMAs 2019 Date

The 2019 VMAs are airing from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey this year and are airing on a Monday night, rather than a Sunday. The show airs on August 26, 2019.

VMAs 2019 Channels

In addition to the MTV network, the show will air on VH1, CMT, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount, NICK2, MTV2, LOGO, BET Her and TV Land.

VMAs 2019 Time

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT and they end at 10:45 p.m. ET/PT and 9:45 p.m. CT. The encore presentations include:

VH1 – 10:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ET on August 26, 2019

MTV – 10:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ET on August 26, 2019; 1:30 a.m. – 4:15 a.m. ET on August 27, 2019; 11:02 p.m. – 1:32 a.m. on August 29, 2019; 1:10 p.m. – 3:53 p.m. on August 30, 2019; 1:18 a.m. – 3 a.m. ET on August 31, 2019; and 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET on August 31, 2019.

LOGO – 10:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ET on August 26, 2019

MTV2 – 10:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ET on August 26, 2019

NICK2 – 11 p.m. – 1:45 a.m. ET on August 26, 2019

VMAs 2019 Red Carpet

The official MTV VMAs Red Carpet pre-show will air on the MTV network from 7 – 8 p.m. ET. The red carpet arrivals will be hosted by Terrence J, Nessa, and special correspondent Zara Larsson, with performances by Ava Max, CNCO, and Megan Thee Stallion.

MTV VMAs 2019 Host

Last year, the show went without a host, but this year, the host is comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

How to Watch MTV Video Music Awards Online

For a rundown on all the ways you can live stream the show, find our instructions on how to watch the 2019 MTV VMAs here.

VMAs 2019 Nominees

When it comes to the nominations and potential winners tonight, here is a list of the 2019 biggest award categories and honors for the VMAs:

Video of the Year

21 Savage (featuring J. Cole) — “A Lot”

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande — “Thank U, Next”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ava Max

Rosalía

Song of Summer

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha — “Call You Mine”

Miley Cyrus — “Mother’s Daughter”

DaBaby — “Suge”

Billie Eilish — “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande and Social House — “Boyfriend”

Jonas Brothers — “Sucker”

Khalid — “Talk”

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lil Tecca — “Ransom”

Lizzo — “Truth Hurts”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Post Malone (featuring Young Thug) — “Goodbyes”

Rosalía and J Balvin (featuring El Guincho) — “Con altura”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift — “You Need to Calm Down”

Young Thug (featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott) — “The London”

MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award

Marc Jacobs

Best Collaboration

BTS (featuring Halsey) – “Boy with Luv”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus) — “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Taylor Swift (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco) – “Me!”