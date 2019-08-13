Voices of Service: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

One of the breakout stars from Season 14 of Americas Got Talent is four-person acapella group, Voices of Service, which is composed of veteran and active military service members: Master Sergeant Caleb Green, retired Starr Sergeant Ron Henry, Sargent Major Christal Sanders Rheams, and Sergeant First Class Jason L. Hannah. When Voice of Service first performed Katy Perry’s “Rise” on episode four of the audition rounds, they received a standing ovation from all four judges and the crowd.

With Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandell, and Gabrielle Union all giving Voices of Service a “Yes,” the group moved onto the Judge’s Cuts semi-finals, in which they once again wowed the panel, especially guest judge Jay Leno, and were unanimously voted to move onto the Finals.

Here’s what you need to know about Voices of Service…

1. Caleb Green Sings the National Anthem for the Washington Capitals

In the Metropolitan D.C. area, Voices of Service singer Caleb Green is not only a local hero for his military service, but he’s a recognizable star for fans of the Washington Capitals. Green has been performing the National Anthem at the Verizon Center for years, and loves cheering on his favorite hockey team, who finally went on to win their first Stanley Cup Championship in 2018.

When Caleb took part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, he did it while wearing a Capitals jersey. Fun fact: Judge Julianne Hough’s husband Brooks Laich used to play for the Washington Capitals before retiring from the NHL.

2. Voices of Service Is a Product of CAMMO

CAMMO is an acronym for the Center for American Military Music Opportunities, a foundation created in 2009 by Executive Director Cathie Lecheras and Army veteran Victor Hurtado. Realizing that musical artists with a history of serving their country were not receiving the development needed to succeed in the industry, or typically given the opportunity to train for careers in music production, recording, and management, as stated on their website, CAMMO was “envisioned [for] the creation of a military music community that would focus the world on America’s most musically and technically talented service members.”

In addition to Voices of Service, CAMMO provides support and opportunities for numerous active and retired military members, kids programs, and provide music therapy services for members and their families suffering with PTSD. If you’d like to donate to CAMMO, please click here.

3. Voices of Service are Team Kodi Lee

Even though they may be both competing for the $1 million grand prize on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent, Voices of Service, like much of the nation, has also fallen in love with singer Kodi Lee. The blind autistic performer won the Golden Buzzer on the series premiere, and will be performing on the same night as the acapella group to kick off the show’s Live Rounds.

Based on Voices of Service and Lee’s continuously growing fan base, it wouldn’t be surprising if they are two of the last acts competing during the show’s series’ finale.

4. Each Singer is Based in the DC/Virginia Area with Their Families

Green said of his time in the military, “I have 8 combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. One that comes to mind is we were on a ground convoy from one base to another and we averted an improvised explosive device. But the tank behind us hit it. It just tears you up inside because it could have been your son, your daughter, your friend. And we still had to be resilient and do our job.” The former member of the U.S. Army Band lives in Woodbridge, Virginia with his wife and kids.

Jason Hannah is still an active member in the military, and has earned a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Sciences from Trident University International, and holds a Master of Science if Psychology from Walden University. He is a licensed practical nurse and an EMT. In addition to being a husband and father, he co-directs CAMMO’s Kids Choir.

Ron Henry, who’s the Inspirational Director at CAMMO, and a former senior vocalist with the United States Army, said he joined Voices of Service because, “We want to spread a message of love and hope for everyone in America who is coping with any challenge in life to show what music can do.” He’s married to wife Tabitha, who also served in the U.S. Army.

Christal, who was recently honored by congressional leaders for her service in the military, lives in Northern Virginia with her two children, son Adam, and daughter Aria, who’s a member of the ROTC.

5. All Four AGT Judges Love Voices of Service



With a mix of gratitude and awe, Voices of Services is one of the rare acts for which all four judges, including host Terry Crews, can’t help but shower with compliments. “Wow, wow, wow – that’s how you do it,” Simon Cowell said after their initial audition. “You know, I have to tell you. Your story is amazing. Your message is amazing. What I loved is the vocal arrangements are stunning. It was a version I’ve never heard. You’ve all got great voices. You’ve all got great talent. This is what we all need right now – thank you.”

Howie Mandell said, “First of all, I can’t thank you enough for your service. Because of what you do allows us to do what we do. And the fact that music can be helpful and it is a tool – it’s beautiful and important and right and thank you so much for doing it.”

And the compliments kept coming from Gabrielle Union. “What you guys are doing – this song, your voices, your ability – I can’t thank you enough for all of it. Thank you.” Julianne Hough added, “The arts, music, dance, it’s a universal language where we all feel connected. What you’re doing is phenomenal. I absolutely loved it.”

