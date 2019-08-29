How to Watch Growing Up Hip Hop New York Online Free Without Cable

Growing Up Hip Hop New York premieres Thursday, August 29 at 9/8c on WE tv.

‘Growing Up Hip Hop New York’ Series Premiere Preview

After the success of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, Growing Up Hip Hop New York joins WE tv to give viewers an inside look at the lives and drama of some of New York’s biggest hip hop stars and their families.

When describing its newest series in the Growing Up Hip Hop franchiseWE tv says “The children of notorious hip hop icons Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Irv Gotti, Rev Run, Flavor Flav, Charli Baltimore, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Kid Capri take over the Big Apple where the hustle never sleeps. Love triangles, abandonment, polygamy, pregnancies, DNA tests and multiple arrests will test their determination to succeed.”

Heavy.com has a complete cast list of the show’s season 1 stars here.

The official synopsis for the August 29 premiere episode, entitled “Face the Fyre” reads “A Gotti family secret begins to spiral; Ja Rule’s kids suffer from backlash over Fyre Festival; Da’Zyna must put aside her ‘daddy issues’ with Favor Flav for the sake of brother Quan’s rap career; Fat Joe and his son, Ryan, clash over his dreams.”

Ahead of the series premiere, one of the show’s stars, DJ Siaani Love, said in a promo interview “If I could describe this season in one word, it would be ‘original’ for sure, throughout the whole cast. Everybody is very original. Fans can expect from me a lot of hard work and adjusting to New York, ’cause I’m new.” Of her famous mother, Charli Baltimore, she added “I love working with my mom. She’s dope. She’s fun and very young at heart.”

Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo, another young star of the reality show, spoke to the New York Post about how he and his family joined the cast. He said “My friend hit me up and told me, ‘Yo, bro, we are going to be on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: New York’ and I said, ‘I want to do it too.’ That’s when I went to my dad and said it would be dope if we were all on it together.” His famous father, Irv Gotti, got candid about his hesitations before agreeing to be a part of the show: “I went into the deal more concerned with the producers and production of [the show] and how they are going to spin the reality because there’s no real drama here. We’re not boring — we’re just not fighting anybody. You’re not going to see Angie put somebody in a headlock [and] you’re not going to see JJ beefing with somebody.”

Tune in to new episodes of Growing Up Hip Hop New York season 1, Thursday nights at 9/8c on WE tv.