WATCH: Missy Elliott MTV VMAs 2019 Performance

The VMAs are all about milestone moments and tonight Missy Elliott added her name to that roster. As the 2019 Video Vanguard recipient, she went all out with a performance that is hard to top.

Missy appeared among mirrors for Throw It Back. Suddenly, she went flying with the trademark style of I Can’t Stand The Rain‘s video. The black vinyl jumpsuits were exactly what fans were looking for from their icon.

Soon, the stage turned red and some serious contortion led to Missy appearing with her dancers for a energetic performance of Get Ur Freak On. Missy was full of energy after she did her third costume change for this song. It didn’t take long for her to get into Work It. Yellow jumpsuit dancers were going retro with some serious moves.

BOW TO THE QUEEN!!! @MissyElliott is absolutely SLAYING the #VMA stage!!! #VMAStanCam has the audience dance party RIGHT NOW!!! https://t.co/74vrcaQiJe — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 27, 2019

Pass That Dutch saw Missy with yet another element, this time as a Scarecrow overlooking a field of corn. The corn parted for a full line of dancers. Missy with yet another costume change headed into Lose Control. The crowd was worked up as she slowed it down and the stage urned into a full presentation that looked like lava was flowing in a showstopping finale.

"I want to dedicate this award to the dance community all around the world.” –@MissyElliott #VMAs — MTV (@MTV) August 27, 2019

Expectations for Elliott’s appearance have been high since the announcement she would make her first live VMA performance in 16 years. In an interview with Variety, Bruce Gillmer on behalf of MTV International and Viacom said, “Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible. Her creative vision across production, performance and songwriting is unmatched.”

He was far from the only person to sing her praises.

Super excited to see @MissyElliott perform at the VMA’s !!! One of my all time favorites…. I’m going to be jamming like I’m in the club!!! So proud and happy for Missy!!! @MTV x @vmas this is well deserved! #VMAS — BOBBY LYTES (@BobbyLytes) August 22, 2019